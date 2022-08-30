Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Portland man arrested after series of bizarre assaults in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 26-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday after a series of assaults in Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a man trying to stab the tires of a patrol vehicle. Police did not provide the location.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED SCHOOL BUS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged incident on a school bus Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 3:20 p.m.38-year old Amber Edwards allegedly got onto a school bus near the intersection of West Lookingglass Road and West Godeck Avenue to argue with the bus driver and refused to leave.
kezi.com
Man arrested after string of attacks, police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Portland man was arrested by Eugene police on Wednesday after several seemingly random attacks, including some that used a knife, police say. Eugene Police Department said the incident began just before 9:30 a.m. on August 31 when patrol units responded to reports of a man attempting to stab a patrol vehicle’s tires. When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly received eyewitness testimony that the suspect, later identified as Quinn Carsten Reed, 26, of Portland, had thrown a knife at a person who was working on a vehicle parked in an alley. Police said the knife narrowly missed the person’s head, lodging into the side of the vehicle they were working on.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MULTIPLE INCIDENTS
A woman was jailed for alleged multiple incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:25 a.m. 68-year old Suzanne Dickson was contacted at her residence in the 2800 block of Fisher Road, northwest of Roseburg. The report said the deputy had probable cause to detain the suspect for a case taken on August 21st where she allegedly cut a panel of a victim’s wire fencing and went on his property. In the second case, Dickson reportedly trespassed onto the victim’s property and stole his game camera.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Scam on Douglas Co. Phones, Aug. 30
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to work for the Sheriff’s Office. Some names they are providing are actual names of Sheriff’s Office staff members. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful.Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged criminal mischief incident by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 8:00 a.m. the 34-year old suspect was walking past the victim’s vehicle near the corner of Southeast Sykes Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street when he asked for a cigarette. The victim said he didn’t have one. The suspect responded by allegedly causing over $1,000 of damage to the victim’s sedan.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, THREE CITED FOLLOWING DOWNTOWN INCIDENT
One person was jailed and three were cited, following an incident in downtown Roseburg on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:30 p.m. the group was contacted after allegedly being observed drinking alcohol in Riverside Park on Southeast Spruce Street. A 40-year old man in the group had already been excluded from the downtown area and was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. He was detained on $1,250 bail. The other three people were cited for drinking in public and then were released.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING WINSTON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an incident in Winston early Monday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. Winston officers contacted the suspect in the 100 block of Northwest Douglas Avenue and knew he was a suspect in an RPD restraining order violation case. RPD officers responded and took the 42-year old suspect into custody. During a search, the man allegedly was found to have a butterfly knife in his possession.
RELATED PEOPLE
kezi.com
Friend of Veneta shooting victim speaks out
VENETA, Ore. -- Sara Allen made it out alive after her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Woodruff, shot her at least three times in her home after a dispute on August 25. He then shot himself. But Allen's friend told KEZI she's a fighter, and that's exactly what she's been doing in the...
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALCOHOL VIOLATION AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A juvenile was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue, on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:15 a.m. the fifteen year came to school and was allegedly visibly intoxicated. He was contacted by the school resource officer who issued the citation.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 7:30 p.m., 38-year old Nathaniel Sellers was arrested after allegedly knocking over two dumpsters in the parking lot of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and for offensive littering. Sellers was held on $5,000 bail.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 42 Fatal, Douglas Co., Aug. 31
On Monday, August 29, 2022 at approximately 9:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 75. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound Ford Escape, operated by Maranatha Singleton (23) of Roseburg, struck a pedestrian, Laura Pennington (59) of Roseburg, who was in the lane of travel. Pennington sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Singleton was uninjured and cooperated with investigators at the scene. Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County ADAPT Mobile Crisis Unit and ODOT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child missing from Cottage Grove, presumed in danger
Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.
kpic
Sheriff: Dillard man dies in Hwy 42 crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 42 near milepost 64. Police say a westbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Bruce Wayne Tims, 56, of Dillard, went into the ditch, through...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGEDLY BRINGING METH TO POLICE STATION
A Roseburg man was cited after allegedly bringing methamphetamine to the police station. A Roseburg Police report said Friday at 11:45 a.m. the 32-year old went to the Public Safety Center to retrieve some property being held for safekeeping. A violation amount of meth was allegedly located in his backpack. He was cited and released.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Myrtle Creek man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 1:10 p.m. the man drifted off the roadway on Old Highway 99S near First Street in Dillard. The pickup went airborne and took out a utility pole. It landed upside down in a driveway. Deputies broke out the side window of the truck, and the driver was able to crawl out. He was transported by ambulance to CHI Mercy Medical Center to be treated. Then the driver was cited for DUII and was released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Lane Co. Fatal, Aug. 29
On August 25th at approximately 3:51PM, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the 34000blk of Shoreview Dr. southeast of Cottage Grove. While enroute, deputies were advised that a red jeep had crashed into a pole and that a female occupant was not conscious. Medics arrived and determined that the driver, 40 year old Simona Fredrickson of Cottage Grove, was deceased. Deputies arrived and determined that Fredrickson had been traveling on Shoreview Dr. near the intersection of Spillway Rd. when she drove off of the roadway for an unknown reason. She struck a utility pole and tree after leaving the roadway. Investigators believe that speed may have been a factor.
kqennewsradio.com
RIDDLE MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Riddle man was jailed after an alleged assault incident Wednesday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 9:30 a.m. 18-year old Elijah Ripley allegedly attacked the victim by striking him in the head multiple times, and forcing the victim to the ground, in the 300 block of East First Avenue in Riddle. Ripley reportedly continued to strike the victim in the head. The victim then grabbed a knife and started to swing and poke at Ripley in an attempt to get him to stop. The victim’s knife did nick Ripley on the upper left thigh, causing a small wound.
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 24th just after 7:30pm, deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. A female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries. Medics responded and began performing life-saving measures, however she did not survive. Investigation of the scene revealed that the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling westbound on High Prairie Rd. when the driver lost control, skidded and then crashed onto the roadway. The driver was identified as 42 year old Melissa Marie Shambley of Oakridge. Shambley had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
kezi.com
Douglas County wildfire beaten back after overnight effort
GLENDALE, Ore. -- A wildfire has been contained after an overnight firefighting effort that included multiple helicopters, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. The DFPA said crews responded at about 6 p.m. on August 31. Officials said that at the time of response, the fire was reportedly burning about five acres of wildland near Martin Creek, about seven miles northwest of Glendale. DFPA officials said the initial attack on the fire included three helicopters and an airplane dropping water and flame retardant on the fire, as well as four fire engines, a bulldozer and a five-man crew.
Comments / 0