Girl Scouts Create Rock Garden in Memory of Covid-19 Victims
Members of Girl Scout Troop 3200 from Manorville unveiled a commemorative rock garden they built at Neville Park in Center Moriches recently to commemorate the victims of Covid-19. It was created as their Girl Scout Silver Award project to “commemorate the lives of the many we lost to the COVID...
Get Moo-ving for the Animals at The Great Cow Harbor Run
Run, walk, or just get moo-ving and join Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary’s Team Annabelle at The Great Cow Harbor 10K Race & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, September 17. This family-friendly fundraising event supports the animals at the Northport sanctuary which is home to more than 40 rescued animals, including Annabelle the cow, goats, sheep, alpacas, chickens, ducks, peafowl, and turkeys. Caring for the animals runs about $100,000 a year and all event proceeds go toward covering those expenses which include hay, feed, bedding, and veterinary care. The run is the Farm's sixth annual Team Annabelle & Friends fundraising event and the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.
3 Swastikas Etched in a Park Bathroom Discovered
Seventh Squad Detectives are investigating a Bias Incident that was discovered on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Seaford. According to detectives, Officers responded to Cedar Creek Park located at 3340 Merrick Road. Officers were notified about three (3) swastikas located in the men’s restrooms. The etched markings were approximately 2” x 2” in size.
Nohara Ramen Opens in Great Neck
A new ramen place, Nohara, opened up recently in Great Neck. Nohora replaces Hello Ramen, which closed just this year. Their most popular dishes include Tonkotsu Ramen, with pork bone, egg bamboo, fish cake, kikurage, red ginger, pork belly and scallions ($15.95) and the Tan Tan Ramen, with ground pork, egg, bokchoy, bean sprouts, cucumber, scallions, crushed peanut, and shio soup on the side ($14.95).
Governor Hochul Honors Heroes On One Year Anniversary of Hurricane Ida
On the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, Governor Kathy Hochul honored seven New Yorkers for their heroic actions in the aftermath of the storm, which flooded homes and roads, caused billions of dollars in damages and killed 18 New Yorkers. Governor Hochul also issued a proclamation honoring September 1, 2022 as Hurricane Ida Remembrance Day. The event took place at Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities in Queens alongside local community leaders and partners in government.
Man Saved from Sinking Sailboat by Roslyn Viaduct
The Public Information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 5:45 pm in Hempstead Harbor. According to police, 911 received a distress call for a sinking vessel in the vicinity of the Roslyn Viaduct. A witness reported a male holding onto the side of a 12’ sailboat.
Teenager Accused of Driving 100+MPH on Drugs, Killing Woman in Old Westbury
A 19-year-old man was indicted on a manslaughter charge after allegedly driving on Long Island while impaired on drugs and crashing into another vehicle, killing a 30-year-old woman in Old Westbury in December 2021. Arhum Tanveer, of Floral Park, was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges stemming from the...
16-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting a Man at a Baby Shower
Suffolk County Police last night arrested a teenager after he shot and seriously injured a man in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower at 1651 Pine Acres Blvd. when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. When Peredaviz attempted to break up the fight, a 16-year-old male teenager fired a handgun striking Peredaviz in the leg.
New List of Properties Deemed Unsafe by Brookhaven Town
At the Brookhaven Town board meeting in August, a number of properties in the town were deemed unsafe as defined by Chapter 73 pursuant to the engineer report of Cashin, Spinelli and Ferretti, LLC. The issues below are a matter of public record found here. During the meeting it was...
Wyandanch Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Opening Fire Inside Crowded Gym
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced that 19-year-old Noah Haynes was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in May to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. “This defendant decided that violence was the best...
Suffolk Police: New Jersey Man Busted with Loaded Firearm In Inwood
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of an individual in Inwood. According to Detectives, Officers observed a black colored 2009 Nissan Maxima with a New Jersey registration and excessive window tints traveling eastbound on Burnside Avenue near Wahl Avenue. When Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop the driver...
Seven Motorists Arrested and One Vehicle Seized During an Overnight Sobriety Checkpoint
The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, arrested seven motorists and seized one vehicle during an overnight sobriety checkpoint in Patchogue. The multi-agency checkpoint is part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving during the Labor Day weekend.
SCPD Seeking Public's Help to Identify Farmingdale Car Thief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who stole a vehicle in East Farmingdale in July. A man stole a 2020 International Box Truck that was parked outside of Parts Plus, located at 920...
Arrests Made, Police Officers Injured by Man Fled from Scene with Gun
Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of two men that occurred on Saturday,. September 3, 2022 at 7:13 pm in Valley Stream. According to detectives, CIRRT (Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team) officers. observed a 2009 grey Honda traveling westbound on W. Merrick Road with non-transparent window tints. Officers activated their...
