Run, walk, or just get moo-ving and join Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary’s Team Annabelle at The Great Cow Harbor 10K Race & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, September 17. This family-friendly fundraising event supports the animals at the Northport sanctuary which is home to more than 40 rescued animals, including Annabelle the cow, goats, sheep, alpacas, chickens, ducks, peafowl, and turkeys. Caring for the animals runs about $100,000 a year and all event proceeds go toward covering those expenses which include hay, feed, bedding, and veterinary care. The run is the Farm's sixth annual Team Annabelle & Friends fundraising event and the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.

NORTHPORT, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO