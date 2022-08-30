ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCPD: Suspect tried to drown K-9 officer after police chase

By Dianté Gibbs
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is behind bars after police say he tried to drown a police dog after fleeing from a traffic stop in North Charleston.

According to a report, a patrolling officer in the Ferndale area on Friday spotted a vehicle not using a turn signal while turning into Rivers Avenue before the vehicle reportedly drifted from its lane and made a sudden lane change to merge onto I-526 east.

When officers tried to conduct a stop on the onramp with blue lights activated, the vehicle started to flee which prompted a pursuit with speeds over 100 miles per hour, the report stated.

“The driver recklessly passed multiple vehicles and almost caused several collisions.”

The vehicle then exited onto North Rhett Avenue and headed toward the Park Circle area.

The driver then parked in a lot of a closed business on North Rhett Avenue, got out of the vehicle, and then fled on foot toward a residential area.

At this point, the officer released a K-9 unit to chase the suspect, identified as Stacey Genard Aiken, the report read.

Once the K-9 took Aiken down into a ditch, the police reported stated the driver was “actively fighting” with the dog.

The dog engaged Aiken, but let go after he tried to drown the dog in standing water.

Another officer arrived to assist and was able to apprehend Aiken before the K-9 was commanded to release from his arm, the report continued.

Jail records show Aiken (53) was charged with resisting arrest, failing to stop for blue lights, and cruelty to a police dog or horse.

