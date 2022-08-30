ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
threeriversnews.com

Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WILX-TV

Cash, drugs, weapons seized in massive Jackson County police operation

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson found guns, drugs and money in a massive operation that took place Thursday. Investigators from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) conducted an operation that involved the execution of twelve search warrants in Jackson County. Five warrants were executed on motel rooms located at the Americas Best Value Inn and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while seven were executed at various residential and commercial properties in the City of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Battle Creek, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man found guilty of firearm, fleeing and eluding charges

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was found guilty on Thursday for charges connected to an October 2021 incident, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Dylan Brand, 27, was found guilty by a jury on the charges of fleeing and eluding, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and...
STURGIS, MI
MLive

Fire at Kalamazoo business under investigation

KALAMAZOO, MI – Authorities are working to determine the cause of how a Kalamazoo business caught fire Saturday night. No injuries were reported in the Saturday, Sept. 3 blaze, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI
WNEM

Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say

Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Man accused of shouting N-word at FedEx driver in Portage

PORTAGE, MI – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a FedEx driver in Portage. A FedEx driver was making deliveries on Bruning Street, between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 27, Portage police Chief Nick Armold said. A man attempt to strike the driver, a...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

MLive

