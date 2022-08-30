Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
threeriversnews.com
Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
Argument over vehicle sale leads to shots fired in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI - No one was injured after an argument over the sale of a truck prompted shots fired on Friday night. Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to a home in the 46000 block of M-43 in Arlington Township at approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, for a report of two armed men arguing.
WILX-TV
Cash, drugs, weapons seized in massive Jackson County police operation
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson found guns, drugs and money in a massive operation that took place Thursday. Investigators from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) conducted an operation that involved the execution of twelve search warrants in Jackson County. Five warrants were executed on motel rooms located at the Americas Best Value Inn and the Viking Motel in Blackman Township, while seven were executed at various residential and commercial properties in the City of Jackson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Sturgis man found guilty of firearm, fleeing and eluding charges
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis man was found guilty on Thursday for charges connected to an October 2021 incident, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Dylan Brand, 27, was found guilty by a jury on the charges of fleeing and eluding, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and...
Kalamazoo Township police make arrest in year-old homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalmazoo Township police have arrested a 22-year-old man for a fatal shooting that happened almost a year earlier. Police said that Jayshaun Lamar Bishop, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Friday, Sept. 2 on charges of open murder, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Grand Rapids officer who unintentionally fired gun acquitted on careless discharge count
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids police officer accused of negligence for unintentionally firing his gun while on duty in December has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor. Gregory Bauer was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage after his Glock 17 handgun fired Dec....
Argument over truck turns into shots fired in Van Buren Co.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after an argument turned into shots fired in Arlington Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies were called to a home in the 46,000 block of M43 around 6 p.m. Friday on the report of an argument. While police were en route, shots were fired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire at Kalamazoo business under investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI – Authorities are working to determine the cause of how a Kalamazoo business caught fire Saturday night. No injuries were reported in the Saturday, Sept. 3 blaze, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Grand Rapids restaurant. All individuals involved in the Sunday, Sept. 4 incident have been identified by police and are cooperating with detectives, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.
‘It never should have happened’ suburban family says after daughter dies in West Michigan hit-and-run
LISLE, Ill. — The family of a 21-year-old college student who was killed in a West Michigan hit-and-run crash last Saturday, is questioning why the person who did it was out on bail after being arrested for driving under the influence. Police told the Gansberg family the driver who hit their daughter, Kaylee, was out […]
Wyoming man now charged with murder after police find woman’s body in his apartment
WYOMING, MI -- Prosecutors have issued a warrant for murder against a Wyoming man after a woman was found dead in his apartment. Yenly Garcia, 44, was previously described as a person-of-interest by police. His whereabouts are not known and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-year-old in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot Friday night in Kalamazoo’s Eastside neighborhood, police said.
Prosecutors reject claim GRPD officer ‘tripped,’ fired gun
As the trial began for a Grand Rapids police officer accused of carelessly firing his gun, the man police were moving to arrest when it happened was barred from the stand.
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
WNEM
Police identifying suspect, woman found dead in officer-involved shooting
BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police are identifying the suspect of an officer-involved shooting who died at a hospital, and a woman who was found dead before the shooting. Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments in Bangor Township on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3:25 a.m. Police found the 27-year-old victim, identified as Bethany Taylor, dead in her apartment, according to Michigan State Police.
Person-of-interest in Kent County woman’s death tried to use her bank card at ATM, records show
WYOMING, MI -- A person-of-interest in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Kent County woman tried to use her bank card at an ATM days after she went missing, court records show. Wyoming police, in a probable cause affidavit, said Yenly Garcia, 44, tried to use the card of Mollie...
Detroit News
2 accused of abusing W. Mich. girl, 13, in custody, police say
Gaines Township — A 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is the victim of neglect and abuse is in stable condition, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Officials also said the girl's guardian and the woman's boyfriend have both been arrested. Deputies were called over the weekend to a...
Man accused of shouting N-word at FedEx driver in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a FedEx driver in Portage. A FedEx driver was making deliveries on Bruning Street, between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 27, Portage police Chief Nick Armold said. A man attempt to strike the driver, a...
MLive
49K+
Followers
51K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1