ksro.com
Another Flex Alert Issued As Temperatures Rise
A statewide Flex Alert will be in place for a third straight day as an extreme heat wave intensifies. The California Independent System Operator is again urging residents to conserve as much power as possible in the peak hours of four to nine p.m. Electricity usage is expected to be at its highest of the year this Labor Day weekend, with many parts of Sonoma County likely heating up well into the triple digits. Rolling blackouts are possible if the energy grid becomes too overtaxed. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in place until Tuesday night.
California Gun Legislation Fails to Pass
A move to strengthen the state’s concealed-carry law is dead. California legislators rejected a bill that would tighten the rules on a person’s right to carry firearms outside the home. The measure failed early yesterday morning by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. The bill would’ve enacted new regulations and background check requirements for gun owners to obtain permits, as well as expand the list of places where guns cannot be carried. Those areas included bars, parks, casinos, sports arenas and churches.
Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate Millions to Roseland Library Project
The Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria are donating $3.5-million to help fund construction of the new Roseland Public Library. Estimates to complete the construction are currently $26-million dollars, but that price is likely to change due to inflation and construction costs that have been impacted by the pandemic.
