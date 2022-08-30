ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Report: Man broke into Ohio home, held victim at gunpoint

By Noelle Haynes
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DAGJ_0hbF0At300

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after police say he broke into a woman’s home and held a family member at gunpoint.

Darrell Stokes, 51, was charged with one felony count of aggravated burglary, two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence charges and one count of criminal trespass after he reportedly broke into an apartment in the 4500 block of Simon Road last Wednesday morning.

Crews battle scrap metal fire in Dayton

According to a police report, Boardman police were dispatched after the victim reported that Stokes made threats to go to her mother’s work to shoot her after breaking into her apartment.

Police went to the apartment, where the front door appeared to be damaged. The victim said Stokes broke into the apartment and held her at gunpoint with a 9mm handgun, according to the police report. Her young daughter was sleeping in the back room at the time, according to a police report.

Stokes then reportedly demanded to know where the victim’s mother was and then took the keys to her car, the report states. He then left, saying he would shoot the woman at work, the victim told police.

The victim told police that Stokes’ behavior recently has become concerning. She showed police text messages that she said Stokes sent, saying he killed her mother.

Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard

Police later spoke with the woman who was the subject of the threats, and she also reported receiving threatening text messages from Stokes.

Stokes was booked into the jail on Monday on the charges. The vehicle he was accused of stealing was found undamaged and returned to the victim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 7

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime
FOX59

Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility

RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unity at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
RICHMOND, IN
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

WDTN

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy