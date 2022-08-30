ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

‘It’s getting extremely hard’: climate crisis forces China to ration electricity

By Guardian reporter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4croz9_0hbEzy5O00

There were still some streetlights on the Bund, one of the main roads in central Shanghai. But the decorative lights which light up the city skyline – blue, pink, and red – were turned off for two days to cope with the peaking power demand .

The power restriction imposed by the city authorities, was the first in Shanghai, the financial hub of China. But across the rest of the country similar restrictions have been put in place, as cities, notably in the south-western region, grapple with ongoing power shortages caused by devastating droughts this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFt4L_0hbEzy5O00
Dried land around water reservoir amid drought, in the village on the outskirts of Jiujiang, Jiangxi province. Photograph: Alex Plavevski/EPA

In Sichuan, a top-level energy emergency alert was issued to address the province’s power shortages, a first in the province’s history: the alert means that residents will be given priority for power supplies. Sichaun is known for its abundant hydro energy, which provides 80% of its power, and is a vital link in China’s extensive West-to-East Electricity Transfer Project.

But the area has been hit by record-breaking high temperatures, unseen in 60 years. With water in the region’s rivers dropping to historical lows , hydropower plants are only producing half the energy they were generating this time last year.

Sichuan had already imposed rolling blackouts across factories, and international companies have had to halt production, while the coal-fired plants are all at full stretch.

But even so, cities around Sichuan are struggling to meet surging power demands from residential communities, with people’s daily lives being heavily affected. In Dazhou, residents in one community complain that power supplies have been cut for 6-7 hours each day for nearly a week, leaving many flocking to a nearby bridge in the evening to beat the sweltering summer heat, according to Jiupai News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcU4s_0hbEzy5O00
A man walks through corn crops amid widespread drought, on the outskirts of Jiujiang, Jiangxi province. Photograph: Alex Plavevski/EPA

Private business owners are also hit hard as power supplies are rationed among communities and shopping malls. In Chengdu, a restaurant owner complained on China’s equivalent of TikTok, Douyin, saying: “It’s getting extremely hard for us in the food and beverage industry this year. We barely made it through the Covid restrictions earlier this year and now we’re being hit by a power shortage.”

“We’ve been eagerly looking forward to July and August, which are usually the high season for us, but it all seems to be just a pipe dream now.”

The disruptions are being felt all over the country, with cross-regional business activities and supply chains being hit in various ways. The price of commodities such as silicon metal has risen due to the power restrictions, and there are growing concerns about a shortage of automobile parts in Shanghai for companies including the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation and Tesla.

Meanwhile, cities including Chongqing, Luzhou in Sichuan and Chishui in Guizhou, all in the greater southwestern part of China, are also battling forest fires caused by lack of rain and extreme heat.

In Chongqing alone, between 18 and 21 August, at least five forest fires have been reported in districts including Jiangjin, Dazu, Tongliang, Ba’nan and Nanchuan, adding more woes to the already-strained government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVTGb_0hbEzy5O00
A woman works on the farm amid drought on the outskirts of Jiujiang, Jiangxi province. Photograph: Alex Plavevski/EPA

The droughts have also been causing problems for farmers, with a shortage of drinking water among nearly 200,000 livestocks across farms in Sichuan. About 433,000 hectares (1,069,966 acres) of crops have been affected by the water shortages, with the resulting direct economic loss amounting to 3.5bn yuan, according to data released by Sichuan’s emergency management authorities.

Like China, countries in the northern hemisphere are experiencing unprecedented heatwaves and droughts this year, which reminds the world once again the stark reality of climate change.

Riding the tides of the current crisis, calls for more awareness of this immense global challenge are rising on Chinese social media. On Twitter-like social media platform Weibo, one hashtag going as “Help Earth Reduce 1°C”, which was initiated by the Chinese NEV giant BYD, has gained more than 120m views.

In its description, the company calls upon the public to pay more attention to global warming. The hashtag has since been reposted by state-run-media accounts including The People’s Daily and Xinhua news agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8DyQ_0hbEzy5O00
A picture taken with a drone shows farms next to the Yangtze River amid drought, on the outskirts of Jiujiang, Jiangxi Province, on 25 August 2022. Photograph: Alex Plavevski/EPA

Others warn that extreme weather is likely to remain a commonplace occurrence in the near future, calling for concerted efforts across industries in order to cope with it effectively.

“Around the globe, extreme weather with high and even super-high temperatures will likely occur frequently in the coming decade or for a longer period of time in the future. Judging by the situation this year, I don’t think people have got the full picture of how big an impact such weather can have on our production activities and our lives.” Xu Xiaofeng, former deputy director of the China Meteorological Administration, said in an interview with National Business Daily.

“Only by strengthening coordination among various industries and deepening our knowledge about climate change can we come up with effective coping measures.”

Yet, with Sichuan setting an example of resorting to coal-fired power as an immediate solution amid the current power crisis, it remains to be seen how China will strike a balance between ensuring normal use of power and reaching its carbon neutral goal by 2060.

Comments / 7

ReelPatriot
4d ago

They have more coal than anyone and get 75% of their natural gas from the US ..They are in no need of energy .. It’s their economy that’s crushing them especially the real estate market

Reply
4
Related
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Hydro Power#Climate Change#Electricity Production#Electricity Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

80,000 tourists are trapped in coronavirus lockdown on 'China's Hawaii' after outbreak on tropical island as country's brutal zero-Covid policy continues

A Chinese beach resort has gone into lockdown after recording less than 500 new cases, stranding 80,000 holidaymakers in their hotels for a week. Tropical island province Hainan is booming with Chinese families eager to take advantage of the school summer holidays - but they're now stuck amid the shutdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

426K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy