Barbarita Calderon
Barbarita Calderon, 93, of Cuero, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her sisters and family. She was born Dec. 4, 1928 to the late Antonio and Juanita Alvarez. On Jan. 31, 1948 she married the love of her life Ralph Calderon. They were married 39 years before he passed away in 1987.
Crew lays foundation for Victoria Town Center
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Aug. 26, a crew laid the foundation for Victoria Town Center on Loop 463. Boot Barn, the first store to open at the shopping center, is set to open by the end of the year. The City of Victoria estimates the shopping center will generate approximately $77,000 in property tax revenue. It also predicts the...
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
'Bubba' The Gorilla Has Stood the Test of Time
If you grew up in the Crossroads, chances are you waved at 'Bubba' the gorilla at the corner of Navarro and Rio Grande at Tom's Vaccum. Over time the gorilla became a Victoria icon and stood at the same location until Tom's Vaccum closed back in 2014. Shortly afterward, Bubba found a new home at various places around the area until he made his way to Nissan of Victoria.
Victoria woman accused of stealing a vehicle and drunk driving
VICTORIA, Texas – Wednesday night Victoria police arrested Joanna Martinez, 35, on multiple charges. She’s accused of stealing a vehicle at a business in the 3000 block of Houston Hwy. It happened just before 9 p.m. “The vehicle owner went in the office and when he went back...
Yoakum high school campus receives second outside threat
YOAKUM, Texas – At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Yoakum High School received another outside threat. All Yoakum I.S.D. campuses have been put on lockdown for safety precautions. The District also allowed early dismissal of high school students for the day, giving parents permission to pick up their students at the high school cafeteria. All other campuses will...
Local police arrest juvenile on three charges Wednesday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a juvenile following two incidents, one including theft of a handgun. At approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Dr. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle. The suspect reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.
Lawsuit filed against estate of Patrick Cullen for molestation of a minor
VICTORIA, Texas – A lawsuit has been filed against the estate of Patrick Cullen, a Victoria attorney who was found dead in his home in January of 2022. Authorities ruled his death as suspicious in nature. In the lawsuit, which you can view here, a Jane Doe is suing Jean Cullen, who the suit names as the independent executor of...
Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision
VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
Hallettsville police arrest two for Possession of a Controlled Substance
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 12:53 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Hallettsville Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Fairwinds St. for a traffic violation. During the investigation, the officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and discovered the male...
Convicted felon arrested on three outstanding warrants during traffic stop
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 6:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Hallettsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Fairwinds St. The male subject came to a stop at W. Fifth Street and Kessler Street. He then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Law enforcement established a perimeter. After a lengthy search, officials apprehended the subject and took him into custody without incident in the 100 block of Willis St.
UPDATE: Suspect involved in Yoakum I.S.D. threats identified as juvenile from Canada
UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety Agents identified the suspect who made threats against Yoakum High School on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. The suspect is a juvenile from Alberta, Canada. Law enforcement authorities made contact with the juvenile and parents in Canada on Thursday, Sept. 1. The suspect admitted...
Pair arrested for drugs at local park
(Seguin) — A trip to a park in Seguin didn’t go as exactly planned for a San Antonio couple and that’s all thanks to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force. Task force officials say just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, task force officers conducted a narcotics operation in the 2200 block of N. Guadalupe St. – the site for the Manuel Castilla Park. Officers says they had reason to believe that Blake Fisher Grimes, 31, of San Antonio and Antonia Marie Gonzalez, 32, had traveled to Seguin to sell a large quantity of Methamphetamine.
Man arrested on Assault Family Violence-Impeding Breath, Injury to a Child charges
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 5:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Hallettsville Police Department and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block S. Texana St. for a domestic disturbance in progress. On arrival, officials learned an adult male had two outstanding felony warrants for...
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
