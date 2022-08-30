If you grew up in the Crossroads, chances are you waved at 'Bubba' the gorilla at the corner of Navarro and Rio Grande at Tom's Vaccum. Over time the gorilla became a Victoria icon and stood at the same location until Tom's Vaccum closed back in 2014. Shortly afterward, Bubba found a new home at various places around the area until he made his way to Nissan of Victoria.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO