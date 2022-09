Coroner called to crash on Route 31 in Westmoreland County 00:20

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday.

The coroner was called to a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County on Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."