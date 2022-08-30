ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Eagle, SD

KFYR-TV

Pair arrested after police say they kept fentanyl in reach of children

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman and Fort Yates man are in custody after police said they were found with fentanyl pills in reach of children. Police said they used a K-9 to search the car of Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau, both 35, and found 100 fentanyl pills. They said they also searched a hotel room where they found more pills and drug paraphernalia within easy reach of two children.
MANDAN, ND
drgnews.com

SC Holds Off Dupree For First Win

FORT PIERRE – Stanley County registered nearly 400 yards of offense Friday while the defense recorded five sacks as the Buffaloes earned their first 2022 victory, 42-29 over Dupree at Ole Williamson Field. Senior Colton Brady led Stanley County’s ground game with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 12...
PIERRE, SD

