MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman and Fort Yates man are in custody after police said they were found with fentanyl pills in reach of children. Police said they used a K-9 to search the car of Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau, both 35, and found 100 fentanyl pills. They said they also searched a hotel room where they found more pills and drug paraphernalia within easy reach of two children.

MANDAN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO