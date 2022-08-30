Read full article on original website
A federal grand jury has indicted a 31 year old man from Eagle Butte for Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Joseph Thomas Elsey initially pled not guilty, but changed his plea on August 11, 2022, pleading to Count I of the Indictment, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan woman and Fort Yates man are in custody after police said they were found with fentanyl pills in reach of children. Police said they used a K-9 to search the car of Phillip Walker and Jessica Charbonneau, both 35, and found 100 fentanyl pills. They said they also searched a hotel room where they found more pills and drug paraphernalia within easy reach of two children.
FORT PIERRE – Stanley County registered nearly 400 yards of offense Friday while the defense recorded five sacks as the Buffaloes earned their first 2022 victory, 42-29 over Dupree at Ole Williamson Field. Senior Colton Brady led Stanley County’s ground game with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 12...
