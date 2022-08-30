Read full article on original website
Romesentinel.com
Meltiades ‘Greek’ Kousouros
Meltiades “Greek” Kousouros, age 78, of Rome, NY, entered into Eternal Glory on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born on December 7, 1943, to the late Gabriel and Penelope Theodore Kousouros in Jamaica, Queens, NY. Mel graduated from Jamaica High School and went on to join the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966; and was stationed at Griffiss AFB in Rome. Upon his military discharge, Mel remained in Rome, eventually joining the Rome Fire Department, retiring in 2003 after 29 years of dedicated service. An active, vibrant, man, Mel was an expert mechanic and carpenter, tackling any project with precision and passion; from remodeling his home, tending to his garden, and his culinary skills in the kitchen, including his “projects” for the last several years at his RV camp. There wasn’t a job or repair Mel was unwilling to take on.
Dale A. Sexton
Dale A. Sexton, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022, after a long illness, in Rome, NY, with his son and youngest brother at his bedside. He was born December 8, 1948, in Rome, NY, to Donald and Eleanor (Pillmore) Sexton. Dale married Nadine Locke in Westernville, NY,...
Nora Maria (Kreussel) Smothers
Nora Maria Smothers (nee’ Kreussel), 73, a resident of Rome, NY, for almost 40 years, passed away on August 29, 2022, in her home from natural causes. Nora was born on May 22, 1949, in Freisen, Germany to Maria and Georg Kreussel. Nora emigrated to the United States in 1972 and became a proud American citizen in 1978. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Johanna, and her brother Georg. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Douglas Bruno; and three beloved granddaughters, Alexandra, Rachel and Olivia, all of Wayne, PA.
Victor G. Ayala
Victor G. Ayala, 30, of Rome, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Rome Health. Born in the Bronx on January 2, 1992, he was a son of Victor A. Ayala and Kaysi Nova. Victor was most recently employed by Varrano’s Jump House. He loved music, especially anything by Kendrick Lamar, and was a part of the music label, Anti-Social.
Frederick E. Cook
Frederick E. Cook “Rick”, 69, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 27, 2022. He was born on July 25, 1953, the son of the late William and Betty Lou (Hough) Cook. Rick graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1971 and then attended Boston University. He proudly served his country in the Navy, during the Vietnam Era, for two years. Following his time in the Navy he became a truck driver where he had a successful career for twenty-seven years. Rick furthered his education at Syracuse University where he obtained his Master of Social Work, with honors.
Patrica Ann (LaMont) King
Patrica Ann LaMont King, 63 of Ocala, FL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 29, 2022. She was born in Rome, NY, on March 18,1959. She is survived by two brothers, William LaMont of Clinton, WA, Edward LaMont of Rome, NY; three sisters, Marilyn Kennedy of Auburndale, FL, Gail LaMont of Timberline, NC, Sherry Kingwater, of Rome, NY; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six brothers, Joesph Proper, Gary Proper, Lee Proper, Ernest LaMont, Dennis LaMont, Francis LaMont; and two sisters, Linda Anderson, Cathy Nelson.
Dale L. Cleckner
Dale L. Cleckner, 90, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Dale was born in Ashland Ohio on January 11, 1932, and spent his childhood taking care of his extended family and delivering newspapers. After graduating from high school, Dale worked various jobs before enlisting in the US Air Force. His first assignment was in Duluth, MN, where he met the mother of his children, Nancy Eliason. His military career spanned over 30 years and he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant working in the Aircrew Training Devices branch at Griffiss Air Force Base. Throughout his years in the military, Dale and his family spent time in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Puerto Rico, Michigan, Maine, Washington and New York. He earned a bachelor and master degree during his Air Force service.
Frank Louis Montalbano, Jr.
ROCHESTER — Frank Louis Montalbano, Jr., age 75, entered into rest on August 27, 2022, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Frank was born on May 16, 1947, to the late Frank and Loretta Mulcahey Montalbano in Rome, NY. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce, and...
Jody L. Rhone
Jody L. Rhone, age 44, of Rome, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Rome Health. Jody was born in Lowville, New York on March 20, 1978, to William Rhone and Cynthia Fuller. Jody loved writing, poetry and singing. Jody is survived by her son, Damian Perfetti; her...
