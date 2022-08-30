ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced

By Alicia Patton
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area. News 2 recently asked locals about what places visitors are most likely to mispronounce while in the Volunteer State.

Demonbreun Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Hyl8_0hbEy49600

Nestled in between residential high rises bordering Broadway lies one roadway that Nashvillians claim to be the most mispronounced in the Music City area.

Demonbreun Street is pronounced by locals as Dee-MUN-bree-yun Street.

Oftentimes, tourists (and Siri) are heard pronouncing it as Demon-broo-en , which according to native Nashvillians, is incorrect.

Pronouncing Demonbreun Street

Lafayette Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEH4x_0hbEy49600

Lafayette Street is usually pronounced by many Tennesseans as Luh-FAY-it , instead of the French pronunciation Lah-fah-yet .

Pronouncing Lafayette Street

La Vergne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7tVS_0hbEy49600

The city, located in Rutherford County, is easily pronounced in two syllables: Luh-VERN .

Pronouncing La Vergne
Shelbyville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJn7Z_0hbEy49600

Locals pronounce the city in Bedford County similarly to a gardening tool – SHEB-Vull – instead of how it reads: SHELL-Bee-Ville.

Pronouncing Shelbyville

Giles County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouJRT_0hbEy49600

The “G” is pronounced as a “J” when saying the name of this Middle Tennessee county: Juh-iles .

Pronouncing Giles County

Celina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pszbw_0hbEy49600

Seated in Clay County and home of one of Tennessee’s clearest lakes is Celina, Tennessee. Tennesseeans pronounce the small city as Sa-LY-na .

Pronouncing Celina

Milan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KDVm_0hbEy49600

Visitors might make the mistake of pronouncing the Gibson County city similar to an Italian city, but locals pronounce it as MY-lin .

Pronouncing Milan

Lebanon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgrFv_0hbEy49600

Home of the Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair is Lebanon, Tennessee, or according to locals: Leb-NUN .

Pronouncing Lebanon

Maury County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9mpx_0hbEy49600

Not to be confused with the hit tabloid show hosted by Maury Povich, Tennesseans pronounce the county as Mu r-ry .

Pronouncing Maury County
Beersheba Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETSmz_0hbEy49600

Located in Grundy County is the tiny town of Beersheba Springs. Residents pronounce it as BURSH-uh-ba Springs.

Pronouncing Beersheba Springs
