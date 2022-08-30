10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area. News 2 recently asked locals about what places visitors are most likely to mispronounce while in the Volunteer State.
Demonbreun Street
Nestled in between residential high rises bordering Broadway lies one roadway that Nashvillians claim to be the most mispronounced in the Music City area.
Demonbreun Street is pronounced by locals as Dee-MUN-bree-yun Street.
Oftentimes, tourists (and Siri) are heard pronouncing it as Demon-broo-en , which according to native Nashvillians, is incorrect.
Lafayette Street
Lafayette Street is usually pronounced by many Tennesseans as Luh-FAY-it , instead of the French pronunciation Lah-fah-yet .
La Vergne
The city, located in Rutherford County, is easily pronounced in two syllables: Luh-VERN .
Shelbyville
Locals pronounce the city in Bedford County similarly to a gardening tool – SHEB-Vull – instead of how it reads: SHELL-Bee-Ville.
Giles County
The “G” is pronounced as a “J” when saying the name of this Middle Tennessee county: Juh-iles .
Celina
Seated in Clay County and home of one of Tennessee’s clearest lakes is Celina, Tennessee. Tennesseeans pronounce the small city as Sa-LY-na .
Milan
Visitors might make the mistake of pronouncing the Gibson County city similar to an Italian city, but locals pronounce it as MY-lin .
Lebanon
Home of the Wilson County- Tennessee State Fair is Lebanon, Tennessee, or according to locals: Leb-NUN .
Maury County
Not to be confused with the hit tabloid show hosted by Maury Povich, Tennesseans pronounce the county as Mu r-ry .
Beersheba Springs
Located in Grundy County is the tiny town of Beersheba Springs. Residents pronounce it as BURSH-uh-ba Springs.
