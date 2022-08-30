Read full article on original website
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider TradingJoel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York CityOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a ConditionBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Cool temps and breezy conditions today; sunshine for tomorrow in NYC
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Rizzo says rain will subside early today. Sunshine returns Thursday into the weekend with temps in the 80s.
STORM WATCH: Tornado warning in effect for parts of Fairfield County until 4:45 p.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Fairfield County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Men's room attendant celebrates Tumbleweed Tuesday after Labor Day
New Year's Eve and New Year's Day always feel like a big nothing burger to me.
West Indian American Day Parade winds down, but celebration still going strong
Paradegoers have been out celebrating since as early as 8 a.m., but the celebration is still going strong at the parade’s end in Grand Army Plaza. Eastern Parkway is still currently shut down along with sections of Flatbush and Ocean Parkway. Police on the scene are saying that the Department of Sanitation will follow the end of the parade, with blockades expected to be removed by 8 p.m.
West Indian American Day Parade wraps up strong
Music and dancing took over the scene, with everyone from News 12's very own talent to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joining in on the fun.
Water levels in Croton River to become dangerous starting today
The New York City Department of Environmental Protection will begin to draw down water levels in the New Croton Reservoir to allow for routine operational inspections of the New Croton Dam and spillway.
Brooklyn fete kicks off carnival and Labor Day weekend celebrations
Mayor Eric Adams and elected officials attended a fete at the Brooklyn Navy Yard Sunday night to kick off carnival celebrations scheduled throughout the city on Monday.
Popular Plainview Diner set to close its doors after 50 years
It is the end of an era for a Long Island diner that have been serving up favorites for decades. The final orders are coming up at the Plainview Diner, as it gets set to close its doors after 50 years. The iconic restaurant opened in 1972. Karen Murphy has been working there for 35 years.
Hudson Valley dad claims police are too ‘short-staffed’ to investigate hit-and-run that injured his daughter
A Cortlandt Manor father refuses to let the driver who seriously injured his 24-year-old daughter get away with a crime, even though he says the police have given up.
‘Sensitive places’ provision in NY pistol permit law irks Jewish leaders
Tzvi Waldman, the founder of the New York State Jewish Gun Club, says that provision in the state’s pistol permit law “is going to create more disaster.”
Westchester residents encouraged to conserve water
Westchester County Executive George Latimer is calling on residents to voluntarily change their water use habits to conserve water as the summer drought lingers.
Orphaned baby fox rescued in Each Norwich
Animal rescuers were called in to rescue a baby fox in East Norwich Monday. The fox was spotted along Peachtree Drive and is believed to have been abandoned by its family. The fox has been taken to a private rehab facility in East Meadow. Experts say you should never approach...
Fourteen Elmsford businesses damaged in fire
Fourteen Elmsford businesses were damaged in a fire that occurred just before midnight on Saturday.
Serious crash leaves portion of Highway 208 closed in Hawthorne
A serious crash on Monday left a portion of state Highway 208 closed in Passaic County.
Future of Asbury Park HS 2022 football season unclear, Tuesday practice canceled over eligibility issues
Practice was canceled today for the Asbury Park High School football team, and it's now unclear if a season will happen at all.
Police release names of victims in deadly wrong-way crash on I-87
State police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes around 1 a.m. near Tuxedo.
NYPD: Man shot in arm, back, stomach in Sheepshead Bay
A man was shot early Monday in Sheepshead Bay, police say
Four victims in fatal Palisades Parkway crash identified
Four victims in a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway have now been identified.
NYPD: Man wanted for forcibly touching 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for forcibly touching a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
ALERT CENTER: Police looking for man who used fraudulent check to buy vehicle in West Babylon last month
Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person who used a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in West Babylon last month.
