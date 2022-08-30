Markieff Morris to sign with Nets on one-year deal

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets will add veteran forward Markieff Morris on a one-year contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

Morris spent last season with the Miami Heat but appeared in just 17 games after suffering a neck injury. He averaged 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per night and likely would have played a much larger role if he hadn’t been hurt.

Brooklyn will be the seventh NBA team for Morris, who entered the league in 2011. He has become mainly a bench player over the past four years and was an effective reserve for the Los Angeles Lakers during his last healthy season in 2020-21.

Morris, who signed minimum-salary deals with both L.A. and Miami, will likely get the same arrangement from the Nets. He may be seen as a replacement for LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin, who both remain unsigned.

Once Morris’ signing becomes official, Brooklyn will have 13 players with fully guaranteed contracts. Edmond Sumner‘s deal is partially guaranteed deal and Yuta Watanabe‘s is non-guaranteed.