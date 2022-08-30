Meltiades “Greek” Kousouros, age 78, of Rome, NY, entered into Eternal Glory on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born on December 7, 1943, to the late Gabriel and Penelope Theodore Kousouros in Jamaica, Queens, NY. Mel graduated from Jamaica High School and went on to join the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966; and was stationed at Griffiss AFB in Rome. Upon his military discharge, Mel remained in Rome, eventually joining the Rome Fire Department, retiring in 2003 after 29 years of dedicated service. An active, vibrant, man, Mel was an expert mechanic and carpenter, tackling any project with precision and passion; from remodeling his home, tending to his garden, and his culinary skills in the kitchen, including his “projects” for the last several years at his RV camp. There wasn’t a job or repair Mel was unwilling to take on.

ROME, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO