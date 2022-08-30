Peoria Public Schools makes changes to football games following Friday fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools has announced changes to two football games, following a fight that broke out in the stands at Peoria High vs. Metamora on August 26.

The following games have been rescheduled:

Peoria High School vs. Manual High School is rescheduled to Saturday, September 24 at 1 P.M. The game which will take place at Peoria Stadium was originally scheduled for Friday, September 23.

Peoria High School vs. Richwoods High School is rescheduled to Thursday, September 29 at 6 P.M. The game which will take place at Richwoods High was originally scheduled for September 30.

PPS administration said the changes will allow the district to maximize its resources and they will continue to utilize tight security measures.

“Previously, two teams were scheduled to play on Friday night at home, meaning our resources would be spread out,” said Brien Dunphy, Peoria High athletic director.

Moving forward, students will earn the privilege of attending athletic games. Determining their eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades.

Peoria Public Schools has also released a gameday checklist, including:

No backpacks or bags

Students must have their school ID

All primary/middle school students must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Only eligible students from participating schools may attend.

“We’re all going to be more diligent at the things we that we do,” Dunphy said. “This happened and we’re going to adapt and improve.”

No schedule changes have been announced for other games involving Peoria schools, but leaders of other districts said they are willing to work with District 150, if necessary.

“If we are contacted by Peoria, we will certainly have conversations with them,” said McLean County Unit 5 superintendent. “Ultimately we want our students to be able to compete while also keeping our students and fans safe.”

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said officers are looking to speak to 12 individuals regarding their possible involvement in Friday’s fight. As of Tuesday afternoon, a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with mob actions for their alleged role in the incident.

