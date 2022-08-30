Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxbc1043.com
Paving Of Hardinsburg City Streets To Take Place Over Next Week
HARDINSBURG (09/01/21) – The city of Hardinsburg will be paving various streets in the city starting today (09/02) through next week. Motorist are urged to use caution and patience in watching for paving equipment as you travel city streets.
wxbc1043.com
Truck And Trailer Reported Stolen Near Dundee
DUNDEE (08/30/22) – Authorities in Ohio County are asking for information in connection to a stolen truck and trailer from the Dundee community. A Silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 with a black 10 Ft trailer with a drop ramp was reported stolen from a location along the Dundee Narrows Road early Tuesday (08/30) morning. You can see pictures of the items at w-x-b-c-one-oh-four-three-dot-com.) The vehicle was last seen traveling east on Dundee Narrows Road. Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444.
wxbc1043.com
SPORTS: Tiger Football In Action Tonight; Tiger Soccer, Golf Post Wins
HARNED (09/02/22) – The Breckinridge County High School Fighting Tiger Football team returns to Tiger Stadium tonight to host Butler County. Kickoff is at 7 with 104.3, the River’s coverage beginning around 6:45 this evening. UNDATED (09/01/22) – The Lady Tiger Soccer team defeated Edmonson County on Thursday...
wxbc1043.com
Terry Lee Peterson
Terry Lee Peterson, age 76 of Clarkson, died Saturday (9/3) in Elizabethtown. He is survived by his wife: Linda Kays Peterson; four children: Terri L. Peterson of Mattson, IL, Faith M. Peterson of Sparta, WI, Michael L Newton of Duncanville, AL, and Sara R. Dunham of Bardstown; three sisters: Sandra Bentkowski, Sunshine Powell, and Suzanne Eads; three brothers: Danny Peterson, Dave Peterson, and Dennis Peterson; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM ET Tuesday (9/6) at the Alexander Funeral Home with burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 PM ET Monday (9/5) and after 9 AM ET Tuesday (9/6) at the Alexander Funeral Home. Eastern Star and Masonic services will be held at 7 PM Monday.
Comments / 0