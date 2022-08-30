ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batson, TX

Mark Justin Adams

Mark Justin Adams

Mark Justin Adams, 62, of Baytown, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Beach City. Mark was born January 18, 1960 in Liberty, Texas to John Adams, Sr. and Louise Datel Adams. Mark grew up in Dayton where he attended Dayton schools graduating in 1978. Mark was an electrician primarily in plant maintenance and worked for Brown and Root and Austin Industrial plus was an Exxon Contractor. He was proud of his roses and enjoyed singing old country & western songs. He also loved to fish, hunt, C&W dance and sing karaoke.
BAYTOWN, TX
Rev. William Adolph Johnson

Rev. William Adolph Johnson

Rev. William Adolph Johnson, 90, of Liberty, went on to glory on August 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by many loved ones. Rev. Johnson was born July 11, 1932, in Clarksdale, Mississippi to Emmett and Laci Johnson. He is preceded in death by his son, Junior; grandson, Willie; his...
LIBERTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash near Plum Grove

A single-vehicle crash Saturday night on CR 5102 outside of Plum Grove claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and left another man in critical condition. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Texas DPS office in Liberty, the two men were traveling west on CR 5102 when their vehicle – a 2005 Nissan Frontier, left the roadway to the north and struck a culvert.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Sheriff Rader commends accomplishments of LCSO drug interdiction unit

At this month’s regular Liberty County Sheriff’s departmental meeting, the usual procedure of selection of one deputy for Employee of the Month was altered somewhat as Sheriff Bobby Rader opted to recognize not just one individual for this monthly award but rather an entire group of deputies, namely the LCSO’s Drug Interdiction Unit.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County deputy involved in head-on crash

A Liberty County sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday in a head-on crash on SH 146 in Hardin. Around 5 p.m., the 911 dispatch center at the sheriff’s office began to light up with calls about a driver being all over the road, according to Sheriff Bobby Rader. At...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

