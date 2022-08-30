Dale L. Cleckner, 90, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Dale was born in Ashland Ohio on January 11, 1932, and spent his childhood taking care of his extended family and delivering newspapers. After graduating from high school, Dale worked various jobs before enlisting in the US Air Force. His first assignment was in Duluth, MN, where he met the mother of his children, Nancy Eliason. His military career spanned over 30 years and he retired as a Chief Master Sergeant working in the Aircrew Training Devices branch at Griffiss Air Force Base. Throughout his years in the military, Dale and his family spent time in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Puerto Rico, Michigan, Maine, Washington and New York. He earned a bachelor and master degree during his Air Force service.

