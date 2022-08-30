Mark Justin Adams, 62, of Baytown, passed away on August 23, 2022 in Beach City. Mark was born January 18, 1960 in Liberty, Texas to John Adams, Sr. and Louise Datel Adams. Mark grew up in Dayton where he attended Dayton schools graduating in 1978. Mark was an electrician primarily in plant maintenance and worked for Brown and Root and Austin Industrial plus was an Exxon Contractor. He was proud of his roses and enjoyed singing old country & western songs. He also loved to fish, hunt, C&W dance and sing karaoke.

BAYTOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO