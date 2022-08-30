Read full article on original website
Related
DJ Khaled Goes Out To Yonkers For The ‘Jadakiss Interlude’ Video
It’s New York! It’s Yonkers! The latest visual offering from God Did takes the duo out to Ambar Food Store and Forest Houses for the “Jadakiss Interlude” video. Complete with cinematic shots of the Statue of Liberty and the Big Apple’s skyline, the We The Best production provides the perfect visual accompaniment for Jadakiss as he does lyrical exercises over the Street Runner’s production.
Reggie Becton Shares ‘Sway’
In 2021, Reggie Becton set the tone with the release of California. With the help of Shah Infinite, Chris Patrick, Ryahn and several others, the project tackled mental health, love, family dynamics and much more. Ultimately, it set the stage for a tour with Grace Weber, numerous festival appearances and co-signs from Apple Music and Spotify. As the PG County native approaches the one-year anniversary of his latest LP, he is seemingly prepared for the next one.
Jordan Peele Hints At ‘Nope’ Sequel
The story arc of Jordan Peele’s Nope may not be complete just yet. After the box office smash hit theaters, fans began to comb through the film’s IMDb page to learn more about the cast and crew. Ultimately, moviegoers began to stumble upon an actor by the name of Michael Busch, who is credited for playing a mysterious character that doesn’t exactly appear on the screen. During a recent interview with the New York Times, Peele hinted that the film’s Easter egg might lay the groundwork for the next chapter in the Nope universe.
Kendrick Lamar Stars Alongside Taylour Paige In The ‘We Cry Together’ Video
Shortly before the Labor Day Weekend begins, Kendrick Lamar and Taylour Paige have delivered the “We Cry Together” short film. Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, the nearly six-minute piece violently depicts chaotic communication, unpredictable patterns of emotion, raw love and verbal abuse. Much like the original track, the visual is both beautifully vulnerable and incredibly tough to watch at times. Through it all, the California duo delivers a showstopping performance.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0