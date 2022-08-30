The story arc of Jordan Peele’s Nope may not be complete just yet. After the box office smash hit theaters, fans began to comb through the film’s IMDb page to learn more about the cast and crew. Ultimately, moviegoers began to stumble upon an actor by the name of Michael Busch, who is credited for playing a mysterious character that doesn’t exactly appear on the screen. During a recent interview with the New York Times, Peele hinted that the film’s Easter egg might lay the groundwork for the next chapter in the Nope universe.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO