Morgan County, UT

ABC4

POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

One injured in shooting at large SLC party, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured after a large Salt Lake City party. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received multiple calls about gunshots being heard near 1700 South and 4100 West, a part of the city’s industrial neighborhood.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy police investigate after 11-year-old reportedly stabs mother

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Sandy are investigating a stabbing Friday afternoon in which a child reportedly stabbed an adult during an argument. Police responded to the area of 1600 East and Nicklaus Road after receiving a call about the 1:15 p.m. incident, Lt. Dean Carriger, with the Sandy Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Clearfield Police: Man shot after argument with roommate, fight over gun; may face charges

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police have released information on a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. Calls came in at about 9:30 p.m. reporting one or more gunshots heard after two men were heard arguing, a Clearfield City Police statement says. Callers reported a man on the ground, bleeding, in the area of 1050 S. State, near a cemetery.
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns

WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah mother stabbed by 11-year-old child during argument

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police make gun, drug arrests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police on the department’s Liberty Bike Squad arrested two people on multiple felony charges on Aug. 22. Police stopped driver Aumhil Stewart, 20, because they knew from previous interactions that his driver license was revoked,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

