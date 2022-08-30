Read full article on original website
Employee caught redhanded at Glenwild Golf
PARK CITY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 23-year-old male employee of Glenwild Country Club on Thursday, September 1. The employee was caught on video with items stolen […]
POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
KSLTV
One injured in shooting at large SLC party, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured after a large Salt Lake City party. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received multiple calls about gunshots being heard near 1700 South and 4100 West, a part of the city’s industrial neighborhood.
Gephardt Daily
Tremonton Garland Police: Suspect arrested after shootings that critically injured 2
TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was booked into jail after he allegedly shot and critically injured two men in Tremonton during an argument. Tremonton Garland Police and Box Elder County Sheriff officials responded to reports of shots fired and arrived at about 9:43...
Herald-Journal
Tremonton man arrested, charged after authorities say he shot two men in dispute over stolen property
A Tremonton man has been charged after authorities say he shot two men after an alleged theft of his e-bike and backpack. Richard Matthew Barlow, 24, faces three counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury and single class-B misdemeanor for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.
Gephardt Daily
Man dead, woman wounded in Sandy shooting
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy police investigators are on the scene of a double shooting that left a man dead and woman hospitalized in stable condition. Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger told Gephardt Daily officers responded to a shots-fired call Friday about 10:30 a.m. in...
Gephardt Daily
Sandy police investigate after 11-year-old reportedly stabs mother
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Sandy are investigating a stabbing Friday afternoon in which a child reportedly stabbed an adult during an argument. Police responded to the area of 1600 East and Nicklaus Road after receiving a call about the 1:15 p.m. incident, Lt. Dean Carriger, with the Sandy Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.
KSLTV
SLC police investigate fatal shooting, outside of the Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a shooting outside the Salt Palace Convention Center Saturday afternoon. Salt Lake City police spokesperson Brent Weisberg said one person was shot by a gun on 150 S W Temple Street at approximately 3:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found...
KSLTV
One killed in single-vehicle West Jordan crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 27-year-old Sandy man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Sgt. Saunders with the West Jordan Police Department said the car was traveling northbound on 5600 West when it crashed near 6300 South just after 3 a.m. Saunders said the driver was...
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
Gephardt Daily
Clearfield Police: Man shot after argument with roommate, fight over gun; may face charges
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police have released information on a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. Calls came in at about 9:30 p.m. reporting one or more gunshots heard after two men were heard arguing, a Clearfield City Police statement says. Callers reported a man on the ground, bleeding, in the area of 1050 S. State, near a cemetery.
Man shot, killed outside 'Sneaker Con' in downtown SLC
One person was shot and killed in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon after leaving a sneaker convention.
ksl.com
West Valley man facing federal charges for possession of nearly 100 pounds of illegal drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — A man from West Valley City was charged in federal court for possessing nearly 100 pounds of various illegal drugs and 17 firearms, which were allegedly being used to further drug trafficking crimes. Innocente Ramirez, 38, was charged in federal court on Wednesday with possession...
KSLTV
Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
An investigation is underway after police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mom in the chest Friday afternoon in Sandy.
eastidahonews.com
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing...
kjzz.com
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
kjzz.com
Utah County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect who stole RV
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing an RV from a storage area in Eagle Mountain. Officials said a gray Ford crew cab pickup, roughly model year 2007, without any license plates, entered...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police make gun, drug arrests
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police on the department’s Liberty Bike Squad arrested two people on multiple felony charges on Aug. 22. Police stopped driver Aumhil Stewart, 20, because they knew from previous interactions that his driver license was revoked,...
Gephardt Daily
Robbery suspect shot, wounded by UTA police officer in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man being questioned in connection with a robbery near 900 South and 200 West was shot and critically wounded in a confrontation with UTA police officers Thursday night. Carl Arky, senior media relations specialist for the Utah Transit...
Comments / 1