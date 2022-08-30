Cedar Rapids police kill man after responding to disturbance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man after responding to a call about a disturbance. Officers were called just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to Inn Circle, a transitional housing center, to check on a disturbance. Police say that when the officers arrived, they attempted to detain a man, who showed a weapon. Officers then fired their guns at the man. The man was killed, and the officers were not injured. An autopsy is planned at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. The officers were put on paid leaving pending an investigation, which is standard for such shootings by officers.
