ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids police kill man after responding to disturbance

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1rL0_0hbEqEAn00

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man after responding to a call about a disturbance. Officers were called just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to Inn Circle, a transitional housing center, to check on a disturbance. Police say that when the officers arrived, they attempted to detain a man, who showed a weapon. Officers then fired their guns at the man. The man was killed, and the officers were not injured. An autopsy is planned at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. The officers were put on paid leaving pending an investigation, which is standard for such shootings by officers.

Comments / 0

Related
superhits106.com

Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer

A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers

Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins unveiled this year’s corn maze on Thursday. Bill's Pizza in Independence to close after 25 years. Bill's Pizza and Smokehouse in Independence is closing. Iowa State Patrol asks for holiday travelers to drive safe. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa State Patrol is asking people to...
KCJJ

Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game

Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Cedar Rapids, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
iheart.com

Waterloo Police Investigating Shooting Involving Boy

(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are investigating a shooting just north of downtown. Police say a boy was shot in the arm and back near the intersection of Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street, and Oak Avenue around 7:45 Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital in a private car but his condition hasn't been updated. No arrests have been made.
WATERLOO, IA
KCJJ

Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks

Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
KALONA, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man allegedly upset that his beer was stolen arrested for swinging knife around at Shelter House

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening people at Shelter House in Iowa City by swinging and stabbing at people with a knife. 42-year-old Michael Trask of Lexington Drive Northeast was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera with an open pocket knife in his right hand, gesturing the blade towards individuals outside the facility on Southgate Avenue. Persons around Trask flinched back and ran away from him. One ran into Shelter House and told staff to call police because Trask was swinging his knife at people.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#Violent Crime
KCRG.com

Child injured in Waterloo shooting

Scuba diving with diabetes is tough, but not impossible for Iowa 10-year-old Stella is one of the youngest divers to get her certification at Diventures in North Liberty. Students must have Iowa residency, be first-time students, and live on campus.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Faces 10 Years In Prison For Using U-Haul Truck To Kill His Girlfriend

(Fairfield, IA) — An Iowa man faces 10 years in prison after his sentencing for using a U-Haul truck to kill his girlfriend. A jury found Derrick Maynard guilty of voluntary manslaughter today (Wednesday). The fatal crash happened May 18th, 2020 in Columbus Junction. Investigators said Maynard deliberately crash the truck into the car being driven by 29-year-old Megan Reid. A passenger was injured. A sentencing hearing for Maynard has been scheduled for September 30th.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Man shot and killed by police in Cedar Rapids identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning, KCRG reports. The man died as a result of the shooting. The man is identified as 22-year-old William Isaac Rich, of Cedar...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCCI.com

Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Third person sentenced in gruesome death of Grinnell man

GRINNELL, Iowa — The final accomplice in the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man is headed to prison. Cody Johnson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the killing of Michael Williams. Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served. Steven Vogel is...
GRINNELL, IA
KCJJ

Semi driver identified in Wednesday morning accident on I-380

The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
MANSFIELD, TN
KCJJ

Coralville man accused of domestic assault and theft

Coralville man accused of domestic assault and theft. A Coralville man was taken into custody on warrants stemming from an alleged domestic assault and theft earlier this summer. Police say the incident occurred the afternoon of July 26th at the woman’s 13th Street residence. 38-year-old Rick Nance of Boston Way...
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man accused of violating no-contact order hours after it was issued

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested after allegedly violating a no-contact order three times within two days after its issue. 34-year-old Curtis Larson allegedly went to the protected party’s residence Saturday night around 11:45, a few hours after being served with the no-contact order. He reportedly threw rocks at the woman’s window and then spoke to her, but fled before police arrived.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Man pleads guilty to robbing cab driver who was killed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man acquitted of robbing and killing a cab driver in 2011, has now pled guilty to a federal charge connected to the killing. 44-year-old Johnathan Mitchell has been convicted of one count of interference with commerce by robbery and now faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Iowa Court of Appeals upholds Muscatine man’s murder conviction

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Court of Appeals Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Muscatine man in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, in October 2019. David J.S. Hatfield, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2021 and was later sentenced to life...
MUSCATINE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

One Dead After Another Violent Weekend in Waterloo

It was another deadly weekend in Waterloo after one person was killed in a shooting on Saturday according to Waterloo Police. This is the city's seventh homicide in 2022, and the second-weekend homicide in a row. One person charged after Saturday homicide. KCRG reports the shooting Saturday happened just after...
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy