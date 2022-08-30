Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
The 21st Annual Lawrence County Patient Services Car Show is Saturday, September 3
BEDFORD – The 21st Annual Lawrence County Patient Services Car Show will be held at Bedford Ford Lincoln & Hobson Jeep Ram on Saturday, September 3rd, from 9:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. Lawrence County Patient Services provides a variety of services to cancer patients in Lawrence County. The assistance...
ems1.com
Ind. county scrambles to provide EMS after ambulance provider walks from contract
WASHINGTON, Ind. — Martin County officials believe they are close to working out a problem with ambulance service after its service provider walked away with 10 months left on the contract. Martin County had contracted with Knox County Ambulance Service to provide an advanced life support service to the county but that abruptly came to halt earlier this month.
14news.com
Southwest Indiana organizations on the ground for North Weinbach Avenue explosion recovery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday now marks over three weeks since the deadly North Weinbach Avenue explosion. Many organizations were on-site to meet the needs of those injured and displaced. In the aftermath of the explosion, the Emergency Management Agency contacted the Southwest Indiana Community Organizations Active in Disaster to...
THCC offering free food boxes for qualified residents
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is offering free nutritious food boxes to qualified low income older adults in Vigo County. The program, which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 2, will provide the USDA food boxes once a month to Vigo County residents who are 60 and older and meet the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat safety issues. “The industrial park has […]
vincennespbs.org
Heritage Days happening in Bicknell
We are headed into Labor Day Weekend. It’s traditionally the unofficial end to the summer season. The holiday pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers created by the labor movement in the late 19th century. It became a federal holiday in 1894. The local celebration happens...
wakoradio.com
KNOX COUNTY CAR-TRAIN COLLISION
Two people were injured and hospitalized after being involved in a car-train collision Thursday afternoon in Knox County Indiana. The Knox County Sheriffs Department indicates that the mishap occurred around 1:30 p.m. EDT in the town of Wheatland. A vehicle being driven by 68 year old Dasil Mills of Washington was attempting to cross the tracks at Seminary Street when struck by the train. Both Mills and a passenger-62 year old Nancy Benjamin also of Washington were hurt and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
vincennespbs.org
Two people hurt in train collision
An investigation is underway in Knox County after an incident involving a truck and a train. It happened in Wheatland just before 3 Thursday afternoon. At this time, authorities are not releasing many details regarding the situation;. However, First City News spoke with Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin who says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
wbiw.com
Spaghetti on the Square will raise funds for Men’s Warming Shelter
BEDFORD – Men’s Warming Shelter will host Spaghetti on the Square on Saturday, September 24th at Harp Commons on the west side of the courthouse square. The event will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Come support the Men’s Warming Shelter, and eat some GREAT spaghetti....
WTHI
Three arrested in Greene County in connection to a burglary investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in Greene County after police served a search warrant at a Bloomfield home. It happened Friday morning at a home on Iron Mountain Road. Police started their investigation after a burglary in Bloomfield on August 30. While police were searching the...
WTHI
'They're not quite old enough to understand, but they've asked for daddy' - fatal crash impacts local family
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trisha Waggoner lost her little brother John Waggoner on Saturday, August 27th to a car vs. motorcycle crash. "He was 22 when he passed, and he would've been 23 Sunday," his big sister Trisha Waggoner said. The crash was the most recent of what Sheriff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wevv.com
Lawsuit against Vanderburgh County, judge, and ABK Tracking alleges 'pay-or-jail scheme'
A class action complaint is accusing Vanderburgh County officials of conspiring with a private Evansville company to extort money from poor residents. The 46-page lawsuit was filed against Vanderburgh County, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and probation office ABK Tracking, claiming that a "pay-or-jail" scheme has been created for the financial gain of the defendants.
104.1 WIKY
Dubois County Man Found With Illegal Drugs In Home
A strong odor of marijuana led to a search warrant for a Dubois County man. The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services to a home on Herbig Lane to speak with homeowner, 40 year old Calvin Helming. When officers searched the home they discovered over seven pounds...
14news.com
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Tree Farm sits on 550 acres of land in Spencer County, sporting 65,000 square feet of various buildings. [Previous Story: $47.9 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana]. Those buildings host 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Each building is a little different, and...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
WANE-TV
ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
wbiw.com
Mitchell Mayor swears in new officer Josh Turner
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, Mitchell Mayor JD England swore in the Mitchell Police Department’s newest officer Josh Turner. Josh’s daughter and parents attended the swear-in ceremony. City officials are excited to have Turner as a member of the police department. The department now has 7 full-time officers...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – August 31, 2022
Seatbelt Violation: Hannah N. Morris; Gavin M. Daunhauer; Drew M. Schneider; Travis Harrod; Edward J. Lawson; Austin L. Hall, $25. Speeding: Mary J. Werner; Isaac Alex; Jeffrey M. Echelbarger; Noah R. Pieper, $141. Driving While Suspended: Philip F. Fleming; Rosean L. Drummond; David C. Marte, $141. Operating an Off-Road Vehicle...
vincennespbs.org
Labor Day Association continues its traditions
Boonville will be abuzz with Labor Day fun this weekend. The Labor Day Association is hosting it’s 136th annual event. It’s the oldest Labor Day Celebration in the state of Indiana and the 2nd oldest in the nation. It began in Princeton in 1886 and was sponsored by...
Comments / 0