Wandarlie is an acoustic joy! This group performs folk and cover songs with soul and emotion. Wandarlie has two musicians Wanda Miller (vocalist) and Charlie Walters (Guitarist), both lifelong musicians that live in the Eau Claire area. Wanda has been singing since she was a young child and has been a soloist in various vocal ensembles. In addition, she sings for weddings and other special occasions. Currently she is a member of Master Singers in Eau Claire. Charlie has played guitar for various folk, rock, easy listening and bluegrass bands in Toronto,Canada, Twin Cities and on the East Coast, primarily Virginia and the Carolinas. He is a brilliant musician who loves to play the guitar. Charlie relocated to Elk Mound, WI and met Wanda while accompanying music programs at church. They formed the band in August 2016. You will see them performing at various venues in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

