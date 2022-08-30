Read full article on original website
Have You Seen These Thieves Before? Abernathy’s Needs Your Help Identifying Them
These past couple years have been hard on small businesses. It seems we're out of the woods, yet we are stilll seeing places go out of business far too often. To those that have somehow been able to hang on, we need to applaude and support them. That's why it's...
Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause
Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
Enjoy Pints Of Beer While Raising Money For The Niabi Zoo
Have you ever wanted to drink beer at the zoo? If you have then we have great news for you! The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, IL is hosting its annual Pints for Preservation. This year's money is going to help bring a new animal to the zoo and they are close to reaching their goal.
TikTok Sensation Kidd G Is Bringing His Tour To The Quad Cities
If you're on TikTik and a fan of country music, you're going to be excited as the TikTok sensation, Kidd G is bringing his tour to the Quad Cities this month. He will be making a stop at The Rust Belt in East Moline and tickets for his show are on sale now.
Family-Friendly Fundraiser Music Fest in Bettendorf This Weekend
A fundraiser for a local charity will feature a music festival in Bettendorf on Sunday. The Hand in Hand Music Fest will be on Sept. 4 from 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at The Isle's covered parking lot, which is at 1777 Isle Parkway. The Labor Day weekend event will feature food...
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
How To Get Great Book Bargains At The Rock Island Public Library
If you enjoy a good book, you want to do some more reading, or just really like bargain shopping, the Rock Island Public Library gives you a chance every month to get great bargains on books. This is a great way to expand your book selection while also supporting the Rock Island Public Library.
Eastern Iowa Native to Take Part in New Season of Survivor
My favorite show is ready to return for an incredible 43rd season, and an eastern Iowa native is one of the participants. The new season of Survivor is called Cutthroat Island, and CBS describes it as "one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show." A total of eighteen cast members will be competing in Fiji for the chance to win $1 million. One of them is Iowa native Cody Assenmacher, pictured below and above with the Vesi tribe.
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
Three Arrested For Causing Significant Damage At Moline High School
Three people have been arrested in connection with the burglary that took place at Moline High School. Of the three individuals, two were adult males and the other was a juvenile female. The three suspects allegedly caused significant damage to Moline High School after breaking into the facility early Monday morning.
The Rock Island Library Has A Lot Of Cool Free Events Coming Up
In honor of Library Card Sign Up Month, the Rock Island Library is pulling out the stops with unique, free events you can take advantage of. You may tend to gloss over library events but quit that. At the Rock Island Library you have a myriad of ways to learn, craft, and just have fun. Here are a few of the things they have coming up:
Davenport Fire Station 3 Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled For August 31st
We've all seen the signs driving down Welcome Way in Davenport. It's great to see some of the Heroes of our community getting a new station. The Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten was excited to be expanding out of the 59-year-old building. This has been a big story for many in Davenport since it was announced in January.
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive
Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off
The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Kings Harvest Pet Rescue To Host Yard Sale This Weekend
Many of us have a soft spot for animals, and I love to see when the community comes together to help shelters that help rehome these animals. You can show your support with the Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter at their yard sale this weekend. The Yard Sale.
The Shelter Pet’s Weight Is It’s Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan
The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
Rock Island Officially Announces Citizen Of The Year Award Winners
The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during Monday night’s city council meeting. Anyone who was considered for these awards are a huge part of Rock Island. In fact, 7th Ward Alderman Bill Healy stated,. “We obviously have a great city with...
One Way vs. Two Way Street Discussion Continues in Davenport
To convert downtown roads to two-way or to abstain...that is the question. The Davenport City Council met this week and gave the green light to continue with the proposal to convert 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way. It came after a 2-hour long debate at the council meeting before they voted 6 to 4 to let the proposal move forward. It will have 2 more readings before the council before it's finalized, according to WHBF.
Beaux Arts Fair Celebrating Music & Art In A Couple Of Weeks
Coming up next month, the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair will bring a burst of art and music to downtown Davenport. It will be at the Figge Art Museum Plaza on Sept. 10th & 11th. Back in the spring, it was out at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The event will feature...
