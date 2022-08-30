ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Claire, IA

Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause

Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
DAVENPORT, IA
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline

If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

Eastern Iowa Native to Take Part in New Season of Survivor

My favorite show is ready to return for an incredible 43rd season, and an eastern Iowa native is one of the participants. The new season of Survivor is called Cutthroat Island, and CBS describes it as "one of the most dangerous seasons in the history of the show." A total of eighteen cast members will be competing in Fiji for the chance to win $1 million. One of them is Iowa native Cody Assenmacher, pictured below and above with the Vesi tribe.
IOWA STATE
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors

One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

The Rock Island Library Has A Lot Of Cool Free Events Coming Up

In honor of Library Card Sign Up Month, the Rock Island Library is pulling out the stops with unique, free events you can take advantage of. You may tend to gloss over library events but quit that. At the Rock Island Library you have a myriad of ways to learn, craft, and just have fun. Here are a few of the things they have coming up:
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Moline’s 150th Birthday Party To Close Parts Of River Drive

Moline's sesquicentennial celebration this weekend will cause closures on areas of River Drive. Those closures will start tonight (Wednesday) and will last through Sunday. The 3-day sesquicentennial celebration closures will impact the areas of:. River Drive at 55th St (Rock Island) River Drive at 6th St. River Drive at 17th...
MOLINE, IL
US 104.9

Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off

The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
BETTENDORF, IA
US 104.9

A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy

If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
CALAMUS, IA
US 104.9

The Shelter Pet’s Weight Is It’s Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
MILAN, IL
US 104.9

One Way vs. Two Way Street Discussion Continues in Davenport

To convert downtown roads to two-way or to abstain...that is the question. The Davenport City Council met this week and gave the green light to continue with the proposal to convert 3rd & 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way. It came after a 2-hour long debate at the council meeting before they voted 6 to 4 to let the proposal move forward. It will have 2 more readings before the council before it's finalized, according to WHBF.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

