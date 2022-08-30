The fact they are doing so without proof wind and solar will be enough. It won’t. I think government is is doing everything they can to put us all in a smaller place. If we are all in one place it’s easier to control. Control is all they care about. That and what they can take from us.
Great news! Europe has destroyed their nuclear, coal and Nat gas electricity generation plants and home energy prices are only up 400% to 900%. AOC’s and Biden’s Green New Deal. Yes!
Not so fast! we still need it.😤 People we have to get together to stop this demolition of our infrastructure. They're destroying us.
Related
How leaders in a small Oregon town positioned themselves for an Amazon ‘windfall’
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
150 miles eastbound I-84 in eastern Oregon closed for wildfire
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakama Nation calls for removal of illegal causeway
Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
Poor air quality expected in Benton County
IN THIS ARTICLE
Transfer of former Umatilla depot lands to Columbia Development Authority nears completion
Kennewick Fire: Emergency Calls Climb
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 30, 2022
Former Benton sheriff clears legal hurdle, but fallout after his recall could cost millions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Desert Sky Elementary Opens Doors in West Richland
Tri-Cities judge awarded $44K after domestic assault trial. His legal troubles may not be over
They’re cutting down trees along Gway. What’s coming next to Richland?
Stunning $1.2 Million Badger Mountain Beauty in Richland is a MUST See! (PHOTOS)
Tri-Cities opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. You can carry this medicine to save a life
Finley brush fire spreads to 10 vehicles parked in a remote yard
Tri-City Air Quality Alert Issued Due to Smoke from Wildfires
NEWStalk 870
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 13