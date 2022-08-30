ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OR

Bruster Coe
5d ago

The fact they are doing so without proof wind and solar will be enough. It won’t. I think government is is doing everything they can to put us all in a smaller place. If we are all in one place it’s easier to control. Control is all they care about. That and what they can take from us.

Eye Demand!
5d ago

Great news! Europe has destroyed their nuclear, coal and Nat gas electricity generation plants and home energy prices are only up 400% to 900%. AOC’s and Biden’s Green New Deal. Yes!

Stephanie Trost
5d ago

Not so fast! we still need it.😤 People we have to get together to stop this demolition of our infrastructure. They're destroying us.

