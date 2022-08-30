Read full article on original website
Related
Horrors of the trenches exposed by drought: Maze of criss-cross lines emerge in sun-scorched English field... more than 100 years after 'Tommies' dug ditches to prepare for 'going over the top' in WWI
Practice trenches used by British soldiers before they went off to fight in France during the First World War have been discovered in a sun-scorched field amid Britain's ongoing drought. The criss-cross lines were filmed by a drone that was sent up in Newark, Nottinghamshire, during a hunt for a...
Good News Network
Canada Schoolteacher Finds Fossil that May Be 300 Million Year Old and Could Re-Write Fossil Record
A discovery which paleontologists are calling the find of a lifetime was recently turned up by a school teacher in Canada. It could be 300 million years old, and is probably at least a prehistoric species new to science, and at most a “once-in-100-years” find that could go so far as to rewrite the fossil record.
Giant Fortress Found Beneath Mega-monument From Time of Alexander the Great
Underneath an ancient burial mound from 300 B.C.E., archaeologists have found an enormous fortress rampart.
natureworldnews.com
Fossilized Trees in Siberia Reveal Anthropogenic Warming Led to the Hottest Climate in over Seven Millennia
Fossilized trees in Siberia have just revealed the hottest summers or hottest climate in the last seven millennia is happening now. This is according to a new study led by researchers from the Ural Federal University in Yekaterinburg, Russia. The findings were based on the analysis of the annual growth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is now fully operational
The UK’s Hornsea 2, the world’s largest single offshore wind farm, is now fully operational. August 31 update: On August 17, Electrek reported that Hornsea 2 was expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. Ørsted just slid into home plate today, the last day of the month: Hornsea 2 is now completely powered up.
Who were the Huns, the nomadic horse warriors who invaded ancient Europe?
The Huns were nomadic warriors, likely from Central Asia, who are best known for invading and terrorizing Europe in the fourth and fifth centuries A.D. and hastening the downfall of the Western Roman Empire. They were expert horsemen known for their ferocity in battle and their ruthlessness toward conquered peoples.
msn.com
These are the world's least populated countries
If you’re feeling jittery about re-entering the world of international travel it might be an idea to avoid the world’s most popular (and populous) destinations. Instead venture to countries with the smallest populations, where crowds are rarely a problem. Thankfully, many of these are also easy on the eye. From far-flung coral atolls and splendidly sleepy archipelagos to isolated mountainous republics, we have found some crowd-free countries that are perfect for a relaxing holiday. The figures are all taken from Worldometers and are correct at the time of writing.
Pakistan is facing major flooding and damage. Here’s how you can help
Heavy floods in Pakistan have killed over 1,100 people and caused over $10 billion in damage since June. Here's where you can donate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Greenwashing’: Tree-Planting Schemes Are Just Creating Tree Cemeteries
KING’S LYNN, UK - Thousands of cylindrical plastic tree guards line the grassland here, so uniform that, from a distance, it looks like a war memorial. This open space at the edge of King’s Lynn, a quiet market town in the east of England, was supposed to be a new carbon sink for Norfolk, offering 6,000 trees to tackle the climate crisis. The problem is that almost all of the trees that the guards were supposed to protect have died.
Who were the Vandals, the 'barbarians' who sacked Rome?
The Vandals were a Germanic people who sacked Rome and founded a kingdom in North Africa that flourished for about a century, until it was conquered by the Byzantine Empire in A.D. 534. History has not been kind to the Vandals. The word "vandal" has become synonymous with destruction, in...
Smithonian
Archaeologists Call on Unesco to Protect the Hagia Sophia
Greek archaeologists are calling on Unesco to protect the Hagia Sophia, the religious and cultural site in Istanbul, Turkey, that’s nearly 1,500 years old. The Hagia Sophia, one of Turkey’s most popular tourist sites, has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1985. However, in recent years, the Byzantine-era building has suffered increased vandalism and damage. Writing in an open letter to Unesco’s director general, Audrey Azoulay, last week, members of the Association of Greek Archaeologists asked the organization to “intervene forcefully to reverse the current situation.”
Comments / 0