Daily Mail

Horrors of the trenches exposed by drought: Maze of criss-cross lines emerge in sun-scorched English field... more than 100 years after 'Tommies' dug ditches to prepare for 'going over the top' in WWI

Practice trenches used by British soldiers before they went off to fight in France during the First World War have been discovered in a sun-scorched field amid Britain's ongoing drought. The criss-cross lines were filmed by a drone that was sent up in Newark, Nottinghamshire, during a hunt for a...
electrek.co

The world’s largest offshore wind farm is now fully operational

The UK’s Hornsea 2, the world’s largest single offshore wind farm, is now fully operational. August 31 update: On August 17, Electrek reported that Hornsea 2 was expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. Ørsted just slid into home plate today, the last day of the month: Hornsea 2 is now completely powered up.
msn.com

These are the world's least populated countries

If you’re feeling jittery about re-entering the world of international travel it might be an idea to avoid the world’s most popular (and populous) destinations. Instead venture to countries with the smallest populations, where crowds are rarely a problem. Thankfully, many of these are also easy on the eye. From far-flung coral atolls and splendidly sleepy archipelagos to isolated mountainous republics, we have found some crowd-free countries that are perfect for a relaxing holiday. The figures are all taken from Worldometers and are correct at the time of writing.
Vice

‘Greenwashing’: Tree-Planting Schemes Are Just Creating Tree Cemeteries

KING’S LYNN, UK - Thousands of cylindrical plastic tree guards line the grassland here, so uniform that, from a distance, it looks like a war memorial. This open space at the edge of King’s Lynn, a quiet market town in the east of England, was supposed to be a new carbon sink for Norfolk, offering 6,000 trees to tackle the climate crisis. The problem is that almost all of the trees that the guards were supposed to protect have died.
LiveScience

Who were the Vandals, the 'barbarians' who sacked Rome?

The Vandals were a Germanic people who sacked Rome and founded a kingdom in North Africa that flourished for about a century, until it was conquered by the Byzantine Empire in A.D. 534. History has not been kind to the Vandals. The word "vandal" has become synonymous with destruction, in...
Smithonian

Archaeologists Call on Unesco to Protect the Hagia Sophia

Greek archaeologists are calling on Unesco to protect the Hagia Sophia, the religious and cultural site in Istanbul, Turkey, that’s nearly 1,500 years old. The Hagia Sophia, one of Turkey’s most popular tourist sites, has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1985. However, in recent years, the Byzantine-era building has suffered increased vandalism and damage. Writing in an open letter to Unesco’s director general, Audrey Azoulay, last week, members of the Association of Greek Archaeologists asked the organization to “intervene forcefully to reverse the current situation.”
