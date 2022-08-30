4 Children, 1 Adult Injured In Crash Near Pryor

Four children and an adult have been taken to a hospital after a crash on Highway 69 south of Pryor between the city and the Mid-America Industrial Park.

According to Pryor Police Sgt. Scott Garrett, a semi-truck collided with a minivan at a stoplight. Sgt. Garrett, says four children, ages one to six, and their mother were transported from the crash to a hospital. The one-year-old was flown from the scene and had severe injuries, the other children ranged from minor to serious injuries, said Garrett. The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Pryor Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash while OHP provides assistance.

The roadway has been reopened as of 1:20 p.m.

This is a developing story...