Read full article on original website
Related
The best Apple devices of the decade – vote now
The best Apple devices and Apple products have changed the way we accomplish many tasks, from digital art to listening to music. We figured a voting category dedicated to the Californian company was a no-brainer. As part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, you can vote in the Creative Bloq...
The best phone design of the decade? You decide
The best phone design of the decade can include the Apple iPhone X and even the Light Phone, so which is your favourite?. What's the best phone design of the last decade? That's the debate we're having here for this category of the Creative Bloq at 10 Award. We all have a favourite phone design that made an impact on us personally or changed the industry, now you can vote and have your say.
Are these the best print ads of the decade?
When it comes to voting for the best print ad of the decade there are some fantastic options from some of the biggest brands around, including McDonalds and BBC, that experiment with the medium. As part of the Creative Bloq Awards you can vote below for the best print ad of the last ten years.
BBC・
Laptop vs tablet: which should you buy?
To discover which is best, laptop vs tablet, we pit the MacBook Air against the iPad Pro. Laptop vs tablet: which is better? Well, for starters, it depends what your budget is. For example, if you don't have more than $100 / £100 to spend, that simply won't be enough to buy a laptop, unless you're lucky enough to find a refurbished one at that price.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Pokémon Mini Cooper is weird but inspired
There have been some weird branding mashups over the years but the MINI x Pokémon design hookup announced at Gamescom, the world's largest gaming festival, is one of the strangest yet. But I'd love to get behind the wheel of it. The branding tie-up brings together the creature collecting...
Sony's DualSense Edge is the jarring redesign PS5 needs
Sony revealed its new PlayStation 5 tech last night at Gamescom, the German gaming festival, and it backs up months of pro controller rumours. The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is the latest hardware from Sony, and it's, well… ugly. The new DuelSense Edge – a name that conjures up...
The best (and worst) web design trends of 2022
We're heading towards the end of the year now, which means it’s time to pause and assess the web design trends that have defined 2022. It's been an eventful year, with a number of trends emerging and evolving, while others have dropped off the scene entirely. See our roundup of web design trends of 2021 to compare.
You decide the best ad of the decade, vote now
The best ad of the decade is up for grabs at the Creative Bloq at 10 Award, as part of the wider Creative Bloq Awards 2022. There have been many great ads over the last ten years, and our open nominations process whittled it down to the five on our shortlist. Now you can vote for your winner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vote for the best rebrand of the decade
A good rebrand can reap rewards; as even the most well-known brands can do with a refresh to boost visibility and convey new messages and ideals. For newer companies a rebrand can position them ahead of their competitors. As part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, you can vote for the best rebrand of the decade in the Creative Bloq at 10 Awards.
Grab Apple's newest iPad Pro without the pro price
You can use iPads for many things, from writing up work to watching your favourite streaming services, or as a portable drawing tablet. And, out of the iPad range, the iPad Pro is the best at doing it all, so when we see a good deal, we get excited! Right now, you can find the 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon on sale for £1,365.03 down from £1,899. (opens in new tab)
Get a Lenovo Chromebook for an (almost) rock-bottom price
Owning a 2-in-1 device means you'll have a portable laptop and tablet in one compact package, plus they're also great for use on the go. Just in time for those heading back to school, we’ve found a great deal on a 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, just $359.99, down from $429.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $70, and one of the lowest prices we've seen.
Get 3 design magazines for $3 in amazing autumn subscription deal!
Looking for a great deal on a creative magazine that arrives through your door every month - then this Autumn subscription deal is the perfect solution!. Getting a magazine is a great way to help improve your creative skills, getting inspired by other people's work, and learning new skills. (opens...
Creative Bloq at 10: vote for your tech of the decade
Do you have a favourite piece of tech design from the last ten years? We do, and to celebrate a decade of design we've come up with a shortlist of the best tech of the decade. This list was created from an open nominations process, and you can find more details at the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 website. Now it's over to you.
50% off design magazine subscriptions this Bank Holiday weekend!
Looking for a great deal on a creative magazine that arrives through your door every month? Then this August Bank Holiday subscription deal that gives you 50% of cost of our design and photography magazines is the perfect solution! A magazine makes a great gift, as the recipient gets something every month to remind them of you.
The Lenovo Glasses T1 are a monitor you wear on your face
We've been talking about glasses as one of the next frontiers of wearable tech for what seems like eons. Many companies have been working on smart glasses with various functionalities, most notably AR, but Lenovo's latest offering is a simpler proposition: they're a monitor for your face. The Lenovo Glasses...
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a great little machine with a decent touchscreen, but its low resolution won’t satisfy the needs of graphics pros. While it may be ideal for writing, admin and browsing on the go, it’s unlikely to be a designer’s first port of call.
The best Samsung T7 deals September 2022
There's a reason why it's a good idea to search for the best Samsung T7 deals. The T7 (including the Samsung T7 Touch), is a fantastic bit of useful tech, and right now, you can snap up some very low Samsung T7 prices. But what's so great about the Samsung T7?
Refurbished tech - what to look out for before buying
Refurbished tech is often overlooked in the race for the latest laptop, phone or tablet and can include refurbished Apple devices, refurbished phones and refurbished laptops. But as the cost of living crisis continues to affect many of us, buying new technology can seem like an expense we just can’t afford at the moment. However, if the laptop or smartphone you rely on breaks, you may not have much choice.
This custom iPhone 14 design tool is the most fun you'll have all day
While we're treated to the odd design tweak here and there (hello, notch; goodbye, headphone jack), the overall design of the iPhone doesn't tend to change much from year to year. But if you're finding things a little too predictable, you might want to take a look at this hilarious 3D iPhone design tool.
The best iPhone photos this World Photography Day
Today is World Photography Day, an annual celebration of the art of photography. It's a tribute to photographers of all types – including those who capture their images on an iPhone. iPhone cameras have gone from a curious novelty to one of the most popular and widely used cameras...
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0