Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Phone Arena
The Galaxy S22 series is getting some new camera features and improvements soon
It looks like Samsung is readying a new update for the Galaxy S22 series, which, as the company announced in its Korean community forum, will improve the cameras of the latest phones from the Galaxy S series and add a few new features. After the update, your Galaxy S22 phone...
Business Insider
What is an Ethernet cable? Here's how to connect to the internet without Wi-Fi and get a speedier connection
An Ethernet cable lets you physically connect your computer to the internet. Ethernet connections are almost always faster than Wi-Fi connections, and are usually more stable. You'll need to connect one end of the Ethernet cable to your router, and the other to your computer. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale
If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals
The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
T-Mobile Keeps Giving Customers More Free Stuff
T-Mobile is in a generous mood these days. It can’t seem to even stop giving. While smaller options such as Mint Mobile are available, the mobile carrier world is dominated by three big names: AT&T (T) , Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS) , and the competition for new customers is fierce. Cell-phone users are notoriously not a loyal bunch, but contracts that can last for two to three years can often tie up a potential customer.
PC Magazine
Save $50 on Sony's True Wireless LinkBuds S
Sony's true wireless LinkBuds S earphones deliver quality audio performance and effective noise cancellation for less when you buy a pair for 25% off from Best Buy(Opens in a new window). Available in black, white, or beige, the closed-design buds ship with four pairs of silicone eartips in various sizes...
CNET
Grab a Refurb 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop for as Little as $125 Today
Looking for an affordable, two-in-one laptop that's great for light work and online browsing, but want more versatility than a Chromebook offers? While they're certainly not cutting-edge anymore, if most of your work is going to be online, previous-generation laptops like this Microsoft Surface 3 still boast specs and features that are more than sufficient. And by opting for a refurbished model, you can find one at a great value.
ETOnline.com
The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More
Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
RS Recommends: Get This Smart HD Security Camera for Just $17
The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently marked down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Already a great deal at its regular price of $34.99 for one camera, you can currently get TWO cameras for $34.99, bringing the price down to just $17.50 each. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you...
JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds have a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen
Customize your music and manage your notifications when you have the JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds. These gadgets feature a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen. There, you can manage your music and receive messages, calls, and social media notifications. And you don’t even have to take out your phone. Furthermore, you get true adaptive noise cancellation with the customizable ANC and ambient sound. Meanwhile, the Ear Canal Test works with the ANC to reduce noise in your environment. Plus, with 10 mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL PRO sound, it provides you with immersive audio. If you need to take a call, the 6-mic design ensures crystal-clear sound. Moreover, with 40 hours of total music playback—10 hours from the earbuds and 30 from the case—they let you listen as long as you want.
The Verge
If you have an iPhone 5S or 6, it’s time for a rare iOS update
Almost a year after the last update, Apple released a new version of iOS 12 on Wednesday, meant to patch a security hole that was recently fixed in newer versions of the OS. If you’re still using an iPhone 5S or an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, it’s worth taking the time to update — Apple obviously doesn’t release security updates for its older software that often, so when it does, you know it’s a reasonably serious issue.
TechRadar
The cheapest Bose QuietComfort 35 II sales and deals for September 2022
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II price is starting to come down since the headphones' release in 2017. Bose is a company known for high-quality headphones, and the company's QC35 II do not disappoint. The top-of-line headphones include premium features like advanced noise cancelation, and with that comes a premium price. To help you find the best offers, we've rounded up the best Bose QuietComfort 35 II sales and deals that are available online.
Android Authority
Is your iPhone battery draining too fast? Try these tips
One of the most frustrating things about owning a smartphone is charging it up, then seeing the battery drain quickly before your very eyes. This is something you shouldn’t shrug your shoulders at, ignore, and just plug the phone back into the charger. A quickly draining battery could indicate a more serious problem, and that expensive shiny phone can only be charged a certain number of times before the battery has to be replaced, or a new phone has to be bought. So what can you do if your iPhone battery is draining too fast? We’ve got a monster list of tips here for you to try out.
komando.com
7 annoying iPhone problems and how to fix them
You love your Apple iPhone. It’s your constant companion. It wakes you up in the morning, keeps you in touch with your loved ones and entertains you when you have downtime. Apple’s smartphones are famous for their high level of security. While this doesn’t mean they’re unhackable, they’re typically at lower risk of being infected by malware compared to Android phones. Still, it never hurts to be more careful. Tap or click here for seven iPhone security settings to change right now.
