Customize your music and manage your notifications when you have the JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds. These gadgets feature a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen. There, you can manage your music and receive messages, calls, and social media notifications. And you don’t even have to take out your phone. Furthermore, you get true adaptive noise cancellation with the customizable ANC and ambient sound. Meanwhile, the Ear Canal Test works with the ANC to reduce noise in your environment. Plus, with 10 mm dynamic drivers powered by JBL PRO sound, it provides you with immersive audio. If you need to take a call, the 6-mic design ensures crystal-clear sound. Moreover, with 40 hours of total music playback—10 hours from the earbuds and 30 from the case—they let you listen as long as you want.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO