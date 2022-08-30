Read full article on original website
Cuero Record
Barbarita Calderon
Barbarita Calderon, 93, of Cuero, passed away on Aug. 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her sisters and family. She was born Dec. 4, 1928 to the late Antonio and Juanita Alvarez. On Jan. 31, 1948 she married the love of her life Ralph Calderon. They were married 39 years before he passed away in 1987.
Cuero Record
Save 40 cents per gallon today at Circle K gas station in Cuero
Today, Sept. 1, is Circle K Fuel Day and to celebrate the price on fuel will be dropped by 40 cents per gallon from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the discount. The Cuero Circle K located at 502 N....
