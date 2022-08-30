Read full article on original website
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
FOX Sports
Goldschmidt, Arenado, Pujols: Why the Cardinals have outplayed projections
The St. Louis Cardinals have soared ahead of their NL Central competition in recent weeks. After middling play throughout June and July, they carry a sizable, six-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers into play Wednesday, owing to the Brewers' slowdown and their own spectacular August. The Cardinals won 90 games...
Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later. The NL Central-leading Cardinals first used an extra infielder in the 11th with Colin Moran on third and nobody out. Moran held up on Jose Barrero’s groundout and Jake Fraley grounded to shortstop Tommy Edman, who threw Moran out at the plate — a call that survived a replay review. The Cardinals went to five infielders again with one out in the 12th and Edman threw out Austin Romine trying to score on Alejo Lopez’s grounder, helping Andre Pallante (6-4) get the win. Pallante worked the final three innings, allowing Fraley’s RBI single in the 13th.
Yankees promote top prospect Oswald Peraza as fans demand roster changes
As the complaints and protests were reaching threat level midnight in the Bronx, the New York Yankees have finally made a constructive decision to quiet down their fanbase amid this current dismal stretch of play. On Thursday, Sept. 1, as rosters were set to expand, the organization promoted No. 3...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees August Approval Poll: Brian Cashman
When I look at the Yankees season, I can’t help but think of Stephen Sonheim’s not-so-famous musical, Merrily We Roll Along. In this 1981 musical, the play opens with the protagonist, a composer-turned-movie producer named Franklin Shepard, throwing a lavish party to celebrate his latest blockbuster success. Such a celebratory moment, however, is in truth the lowest point of his life, as his oldest friend abandons him and his second wife announces that she wants a divorce. Posing the question, “How did you get to be here?” the play moves backwards in time, tracing the lives of Franklin and his two closest friends until concluding the show with an uplifting song that portrays the hopeful youth that these friends shared on the day they met.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Cardinals start to separate in NL Central
A seven-team race is developing for six National League playoff spots. The Dodgers are running away with the West, 19.5 games ahead of the second-place Padres. The Cardinals are beginning to separate themselves from the Brewers, six games ahead entering Tuesday. The Mets and Braves continue to vie for the top spot in the East, with just three games between them, but the second-place finisher is already almost assured a wild card.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Spencer Jones shows out in Tampa loss
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Syracuse Mets, makeup scheduled for tomorrow 9/1. Double-A Somerset Patriots: Postponed at Binghamton Rumble Ponies. High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Suspended vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Quite the rainy day!. Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 9-7 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays. SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 3B, BB, throwing...
Rays beat Yankees 9-0 to move within 5 games in AL East
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched neatly into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit two-run homer in the seventh, and the Tampa Bay Rays moved within five games of the AL East-leading New York Yankees with a 9-0 victory on Friday night. It was the first of six games between the teams in a 10-day span as New York saw its once-commanding 15 1/2 game advantage continue to evaporate. ″“Just embarrassing when you get beat like that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve got a much better standard in that room, now we’ve got to start living up to it.” Yankees star Aaron Judge agreed.
Yardbarker
Cubs Make a Number of September Roster Moves
After salvaging their series with a win on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Chicago Cubs made a flurry of roster moves on Thursday. Among the moves, the team reinstated RHP Adrian Sampson and LHP Justin Steele, officially recalled RHP Jeremiah Estrada, recalled INF David Bote, returned LHP Brendon Little to Triple-A, and transferred LHP Wade Miley to the 60-day IL.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Are Denying Judge an Opportunity to Make History
Based on the last 40 games, of which 25 have been losses, the Yankees can’t win another AL pennant. They may not even win their division. The best hope I have to salvage something positive from the 2022 season, is for Judge to hit more than 61 home runs. Unfortunately, my one hope is becoming dimmer each game.
Pinstripe Alley
Asking for Some Insight
I look back at the number of games the Yankees lost before the All Star game, which was 28 losses in 92 games. And then after the All Star game they have lost 24 games in the last 39 games. Obviously, the last 24 losses have been like a "tragic train wreck".
Pinstripe Alley
More Boone Insanity
Well, they've posted tonight's line-up, and our genius manager still has IKF at shortstop. Peraza is up here for a reason -- he's a better fielder than IKF, and he hits much better with power. These three games with the Rays are critical. If we lose all three, then the probability of losing the division becomes very, very real.
Yardbarker
Yankees discover yet another stud bullpen arm
The New York Yankees have a knack for developing and finding elite bullpen talent, considering they have gotten a ton of value out of Michael King and Ron Marinaccio this year. Marinaccio is in his rookie season, hosting a 1.85 ERA over 34 innings. However, the Bombers might’ve stumbled upon...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays: Domingo Germán vs. Jeffrey Springs
Are we OK with calling this the beginning of the Oswald Peraza Era? I don’t think putting excessive pressure on the rookie is a good idea, but also I’m focused on turning the page from an awful August by the Yankees. I guess we’ll just need another name for it. How about September? (Thank you, blessed Gregorian calendar.)
theScore
Yankees' Benintendi set for MRI after exiting with wrist injury
The New York Yankees announced outfielder Andrew Benintendi exited Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a wrist injury. X-rays came back negative, but he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said postgame that Benintendi felt a "pop" in his...
