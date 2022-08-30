FACTORYVILLE, PA – The Wilkes University women's volleyball team used 17 service aces to come from one set down to win its 2022 season-opening match 3-1 at Keystone College Thursday night in non-conference action from the Gambal Athletic Center. The Colonels dropped the first set 20-25 before taking the next three 25-16, 25-13, 25-15. Emily Gentzel (Yaphank, NY/Bellport) was credited with a career high nine service aces to lead the way for the Colonels.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO