FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wilkes Men’s Soccer Goes to 1-1 Draw with Haverford
EDWARDSVILLE – The Wilkes University men's soccer team goes to a draw in a competitive match with Haverford College on Saturday afternoon at Bruggerworth Field. Both Wilkes and Haverford go 1-0-1 on the season. The Colonels and the Fords went back and forth in the first half, with both...
Wilkes Women’s Volleyball Serves Past Keystone in 3-1 Season-Opening Win
FACTORYVILLE, PA – The Wilkes University women's volleyball team used 17 service aces to come from one set down to win its 2022 season-opening match 3-1 at Keystone College Thursday night in non-conference action from the Gambal Athletic Center. The Colonels dropped the first set 20-25 before taking the next three 25-16, 25-13, 25-15. Emily Gentzel (Yaphank, NY/Bellport) was credited with a career high nine service aces to lead the way for the Colonels.
2022 Wilkes Football Preview
EDWARDSVILLE – The Wilkes University football team returns to competition after another successful season in 2021 as the Colonels finished 6-4 overall and 5-3 in Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) play including a 5-0 start to the year. The Colonels, under head coach Jonathan Drach who enters his fifth season at the helm of the program, begin their 2022 campaign on Saturday traveling to Keystone College at 1:00 p.m. in La Plume, Pa.
Wilkes Football Uses Big Offensive Day in 48-21 Opening Season Victory at Keystone
LA PLUME, PA – The Wilkes University football team used a balanced attack on offensive piling up 375 total yards of offense and six touchdowns as the Colonels posted a 48-21 victory at Keystone College in both teams' season openers on Saturday afternoon. Wilkes wasted little time finding the...
