ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

CSRA College Night returns to James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Area high school students will have a special opportunity to meet recruiters from more than 90 colleges and universities and win scholarships totaling $10,000 at CSRA College Night, Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-8:30 p.m., at the James Brown Arena. Admission is free and open to the public. The arena will be filled with […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta

The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Annual Aiken's Makin turns 46 this year!

Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals talk about how to keep Augusta clean. Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. We have the details of the incident. Plus, more local schools are on alert due to threats of violence this week. What are schools doing to stop this? Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Augusta, SC
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Augusta, GA
City
Salem, SC
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF.com

Midland Valley High School students shine bright as they prepare for future careers

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s Midland Valley High School was established in 1980. It’s goal is to prepare students for the future in as many ways as it can. “This year we lead the district in graduation rate. We’re way over 93%, which is really important. We’ve never done that at Midland Valley High School. We’ve also led the district in what’s called ‘College and Career Ready’ and we’re number one in that, too, and that is the key thing to me and the thing that I’m most proud of,” said Principal, Sheldon Higgenbottom.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
richmondobserver

Bulldog Jaquan Edwards spends summer giving back to home community

Wingate University student Jaquan Edwards is making a difference in the lives of middle- and high-school boys by volunteering for the LEAD ME (Lead, Empower and Develop Me) Program in Johnston, South Carolina. A motivator and a mentor, Edwards strives to encourage them to see the good in themselves. “A...
JOHNSTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srp Park#Augusta Greenjackets#The Salem Red Sox#The Srp Park Box Office#The Job Career Fair#Greenjackets#Aiken Technical College#Augusta Technical College#Augusta University Health#City Of North Augusta#Coke United Augusta#Srp Federal Credit Union#Academy Sports Outdoors#Ems#Coca Cola#Miller Light Drafts
visitstatesboro.org

When Your World Turns Upside Down – Venus Morris Griffin to Speak at GSU

From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted her into one of the most challenging times she would ever endure, with her six children ranging in ages from one to fifteen years. In a matter of months, her then-husband was sentenced to 45 years in prison. A stay-at-home mother of six children, left with nothing and drowning in debt, Venus was launched into the workforce just trying to keep the bills paid and her children fed.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wgac.com

Augusta Closings for Labor Day Weekend

Most Augusta government offices will be closed Monday, September 5 for the holiday. Operating hours for key offices:. The Augusta Municipal Building: Closed on Labor Day. The facility will reopen during normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6. Augusta 311: The 311 Center will be closed Labor Day, but the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Golden Harvest Food Bank distributing fresh, free produce

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank will be distributing fresh, free produce on Thursday, September 1st at the Faith Food Factor located at 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. Organizers say that it the giveaway will start at 5:30 P.M. and will last until 7:30 P.M. or until all the produce is given […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy