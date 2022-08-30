Read full article on original website
CSRA College Night returns to James Brown Arena
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Area high school students will have a special opportunity to meet recruiters from more than 90 colleges and universities and win scholarships totaling $10,000 at CSRA College Night, Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-8:30 p.m., at the James Brown Arena. Admission is free and open to the public. The arena will be filled with […]
WRDW-TV
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta. [FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!. Imperial Theatre Director, Charles Scovllus, talks about the renovations happening at the theatre. Destination Augusta’s Natasha Carter tells what there is...
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 3
Check out the scores from around the CSRA on this third week of FFN 2022.
WRDW-TV
Annual Aiken's Makin turns 46 this year!
Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals talk about how to keep Augusta clean. Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. We have the details of the incident. Plus, more local schools are on alert due to threats of violence this week. What are schools doing to stop this? Here are your top headlines.
WJBF.com
Midland Valley High School students shine bright as they prepare for future careers
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County’s Midland Valley High School was established in 1980. It’s goal is to prepare students for the future in as many ways as it can. “This year we lead the district in graduation rate. We’re way over 93%, which is really important. We’ve never done that at Midland Valley High School. We’ve also led the district in what’s called ‘College and Career Ready’ and we’re number one in that, too, and that is the key thing to me and the thing that I’m most proud of,” said Principal, Sheldon Higgenbottom.
North Augusta, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lakeside High School - DeKalb football team will have a game with North Augusta High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Lakeside High School - DeKalbNorth Augusta High School.
SouthState Bank branch in downtown Aiken has closed permanently
The SouthState Bank branch at 149 Laurens St. N.W. in downtown Aiken has closed and won’t reopen. The shutdown is part of the financial institution’s plan to reduce the number of its brick-and-mortar locations. In May, SouthState Corporation announced that 30 branches would be closed as a result...
richmondobserver
Bulldog Jaquan Edwards spends summer giving back to home community
Wingate University student Jaquan Edwards is making a difference in the lives of middle- and high-school boys by volunteering for the LEAD ME (Lead, Empower and Develop Me) Program in Johnston, South Carolina. A motivator and a mentor, Edwards strives to encourage them to see the good in themselves. “A...
visitstatesboro.org
When Your World Turns Upside Down – Venus Morris Griffin to Speak at GSU
From the outside looking in, her family looked like they had it all. However, in 2011, Venus Morris Griffin of Augusta, Georgia received a phone call in the middle of the night from a prostitute that changed her life. That is when her world came tumbling down. The call catapulted her into one of the most challenging times she would ever endure, with her six children ranging in ages from one to fifteen years. In a matter of months, her then-husband was sentenced to 45 years in prison. A stay-at-home mother of six children, left with nothing and drowning in debt, Venus was launched into the workforce just trying to keep the bills paid and her children fed.
WRDW-TV
Under the Lights Week 3: Preview of tonight’s games
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What’s can we expect in tonight’s high school football battles? Nick Proto takes a look.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Georgia sees long ER wait times, rise in nurse vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beyond frustrating. You or your loved one need to see a doctor right away, but you end up waiting hours in the emergency room. The average wait time in Georgia is nearly two and a half hours. Burnout from the pandemic has resulted in...
Teachers, neighbors remember longtime 'ag ed' leader
One of Aiken County's longtime teachers is being remembered this week for his decades of involvement in a variety of roles, including 33 years in agricultural education at Aiken High School. Joe Wilson, an Abbeville native and Air Force veteran who retired in 2007, was also largely known for his...
wgac.com
Augusta Closings for Labor Day Weekend
Most Augusta government offices will be closed Monday, September 5 for the holiday. Operating hours for key offices:. The Augusta Municipal Building: Closed on Labor Day. The facility will reopen during normal business hours on Tuesday, September 6. Augusta 311: The 311 Center will be closed Labor Day, but the...
New billboard up seeking information in disappearance of Millbrook twins
A second billboard has gone up in hopes of bringing twin sisters from Augusta who went missing more than 30 years ago home.
Grovetown, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Thomson High School football team will have a game with Grovetown High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
POLL: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in the CSRA
One thing about the CSRA, we are PASSIONATE about our barbecue.
WRDW-TV
The CSRA and Mustang Club of America brings "Ponies in the Plaza Grand National" car show to Augusta
[FULL] Morning Mix- Imperial Theatre renovation updates, car shows, and more!
Golden Harvest Food Bank distributing fresh, free produce
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Golden Harvest Food Bank will be distributing fresh, free produce on Thursday, September 1st at the Faith Food Factor located at 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. Organizers say that it the giveaway will start at 5:30 P.M. and will last until 7:30 P.M. or until all the produce is given […]
5th arrest made in Morris Harden, Jr. murder in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Another arrest has been made in the murder investigation of Morris Harden, Jr. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Thomas Lane in Augusta, was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s. Authorities say that Williams is being charged […]
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary with free cake in Aiken
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Aiken gave away cakes in celebration of the chain's 25th anniversary. The first 250 guests received a free confetti bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes. Over 100 cakes were gone within the first hour alone. According to an email...
