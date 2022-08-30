Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Labor Day weekend, day 2
(Lincoln Park, photographed by Sally Mosher) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening (and not) today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: No announced street work today; please let us know if you spot anything happening!. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s...
WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Labor Day weekend begins
From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. *Eastbound lanes of the Spokane Street Viaduct will be closed 8 am-4 pm today, as previewed here. *By 7 am today, crews...
WEST SEATTLE ART: HPIC’s final pre-bridge-reopening A-boards
SW Holden, between 16th SW and Highland Park Way SW, just might be the West Seattle street most burdened by bridge-detour traffic these past 2 1/2 years. But a group of artists affiliated with the Highland Park Improvement Club (1116 SW Holden) chose to try to lighten the spirits of pass-through drivers and riders rather than resenting them, by installing roadside A-board art. Now – exactly two weeks before the bridge’s scheduled September 18th reopening – they’ve done it one more time. Here’s the announcement and photos:
WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Puget Ridge Edible Park concert next Saturday
Summer’s not over yet! Another chance to enjoy music in a local park is happening one week from today. That’s local folk musician Thaddeus Spae, who’ll be performing at Puget Ridge Edible Park next Saturday (September 10th). Got the announcement today from Stu Hennessey on behalf of the PREP crew. It’s a celebration of the harvest season at this local park devoted to growing food. All are welcome – to listen, dance, and/or just walk through the PREP gardens – starting at 3 pm nextSaturday, 5265 18th SW.
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: ‘Long Live King Cee Day’
On what would have been Antoine D. Matthews Jr.‘s 33rd birthday, his family is celebrating his life with an event they’re calling “Long Live King Cee Day” in the gym at Southwest Teen Life Center until 5 pm. Mr. Matthews, killed almost a year ago, had strong local ties – he played basketball and football at Chief Sealth – and his family says he had an endlessly giving and inspirational spirit, embodied in some of what you’ll see at the event.
REMINDER! C & P Coffee garden party Sunday to help West Seattle Food Bank
Tomorrow’s the day and tickets are still available, so we are reminding you about the Sunday afternoon garden party at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank. WSFB’s work helps people stay housed as well as fed. The “We Love West Seattle” party is set for 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday. $45 gets you a sandwich from food truck Now Make Me A Sandwich plus a drink. Live music too! You can get your ticket(s) here while they last.
SDOT DIRECTOR NOMINEE: ‘One of my first areas of focus will be bridges’
BRIDGES: Seattle is a city connected by bridges and the city has suffered from the closure of the West Seattle Bridge during the past two years. How will you apply in Seattle your experience upgrading or building bridges in LA?. a. Before voters consider a renewal of the multi-year property...
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Future of Click! Design That Fits to be settled soon
Today, Click! Design That Fits in The Junction is closed in memory of co-founder Frances Smersh, who passed away one year ago today. Frances’s husband and Click! co-founder John Smersh says the future of the shop (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) is about to be decided, one way or another.
OVER WEST SEATTLE: State Patrol plane flying loops
In the past few minutes we’ve had multiple inquiries about a plane circling the Pigeon Point area. It’s since moved on, but a little research revealed it’s a plane we’ve seen/heard in similar circumstances before. That’s a Flightradar24 screengrab showing the loops and circles the plane,...
Reply To: Recommendations needed: West Seattle moving company
I’ve used Junk Removal Advice to move our material. Even though they have also provided Junk Removal Service. I have used Demolition Near Me to find them.
YOU CAN HELP: Chief Sealth IHS cheerleaders’ fundraising car wash
Just got belated word that Chief Sealth International High School‘s cheerleaders are having another fundraising car wash right now. Until 3 pm, you can take your vehicle to Les Schwab-West Seattle (Fauntleroy/Alaska) and get it washed, by donation. They’re accepting cash, Venmo, or donations online via SchoolPay – here’s the team link; here’s the link to support an individual cheerleader, if you know one – to buy new uniforms and other equipment.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-Labor Day Friday, plus weekend alerts
*As previewed here, the Spokane Street Viaduct’s eastbound lanes will close 8 am-4 pm Saturday. *SDOT plans to mark two intersections 9 pm tonight to 7 am Saturday:. -1st Ave S/East Marginal Way S and 2nd Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. Traffic lanes will be closed as needed and will be restored after the intersection markings have been painted.
Chief Sealth IHS & West Seattle HS football openers, Skylark’s spelling bee, more for your Friday
(Port cranes in this morning’s fog, photographed by Kevin Freitas @kevinfreitas) RETURN OF THE BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Alki Elementary (59th/Stevens) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!
FOUND DOG: Delridge – September 2, 2022 4:57 pm
Lost dog found in west Seattle on Delridge Way near pearls tea and coffee. Finding a shelter to take him to. Has chip but petlink cannot find the #.
About that smoke: Vehicle fire on 99 in South Park
Molly September 2, 2022 (11:01 pm) Drove past on southbound 99 literally as they opened the one traffic lane again. It was a semi truck that got completely burned. It appeared to be on the side of the road. There incidentally is a homeless encampment within 20 feet of where the firefighters put out the fire. Any word on how the fire started?
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bikes, scooter to watch for; van break-in
I live at the top of 29th Ave SW as you go up the hill from Brandon (by the south side of the golf course). My house is past a “Road End” sign, so a person would not be in my driveway by accident. You cannot see my garage from the road. (In other words I feel that my house has been cased and watched)
FOLLOWUP: Speed humps finally planned for Alki Avenue
After years of community requests that the city do something to deter speeding on Alki Avenue SW, SDOT is finally going to try speed humps, as hinted back in May. Christopher tipped us this morning about the sighting of outlines for the future installations; we photographed this set on Alki just east of 63rd SW, and driving Alki/Harbor to look for others, spotted another set of outlines on Alki just west of 57th SW. We then asked SDOT about the plan; here’s the reply from spokesperson Madison Linkenmeyer:
UPDATE: Flipped-van crash on 16th SW
6:32 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 7900 block of 16th SW. Avoid the area. First engine on scene says it’s a “car on its top.” Updates to come. 6:36 PM: The callout is being downsized because nobody’s trapped after...
FOOTBALL: West Seattle HS kicks off season with win
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) West Seattle High School senior quarterback Axel Johnson, #9, got the first and only Wildcat touchdown in Friday night’s game against Renton – and that’s all they needed for a win. The TD came toward the end of the first half, and 7-0 is where Head Coach Jeff Scott‘s Wildcats stood going into the second half.
FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Franklin Pierce for season opener
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) #2, senior Demiko Bousely, scored Chief Sealth International High School‘s first touchdown of the year in this afternoon’s season-opening game vs. Franklin Pierce. That came midway through the second quarter, after FP had gone out to a 14-0 lead. Playing at Nino Cantu...
