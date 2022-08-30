After years of community requests that the city do something to deter speeding on Alki Avenue SW, SDOT is finally going to try speed humps, as hinted back in May. Christopher tipped us this morning about the sighting of outlines for the future installations; we photographed this set on Alki just east of 63rd SW, and driving Alki/Harbor to look for others, spotted another set of outlines on Alki just west of 57th SW. We then asked SDOT about the plan; here’s the reply from spokesperson Madison Linkenmeyer:

