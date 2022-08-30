Shia LaBeouf Admits ‘Honey Boy’ Was “F*cking Nonsense” & Says He “Wronged” His Father With His Portrayal

Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in this thrilling, new, sci-fi series. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With...
theplaylist.net
Olivia Wilde On Her Roles In “Shitty Movies”: “I Did Those To Learn All The Cautionary Tales That Would Help Me Define Myself As A Director”
Well, the lead-up to the world premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore feature “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Venice Film Festival this year has been …dramatic so far. Speculation abounds as to why Florence Pugh‘s press for the upcoming film remains limited, as well as what may have happened between her and Wilde during production. And, of course, there’s the “he said/she said” dynamic between Wilde and Shia LaBeouf and the circumstances around why LaBeouf left the movie, with Harry Styles replacing him. So, the question remains: will there be any other drama before the film premieres on the Lido on September 5?
theplaylist.net
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Says Chris Pine’s Character Is Based On Canadian Author Jordan Peterson
There’s been a lot of drama in the lead-up to the premiere of Olivia Wilde‘s “Don’t Worry Darling” at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Like Wilde’s drama with Shia LaBeouf, who exited the film before production. Or Wilde’s drama with lead actress Florence Pugh, who has distanced herself from the movie before its release. All of this drama, drama, drama is too much; or, at least, it’s getting in the way of the movie itself, which, until recently, had a lot of positive buzz about it.
theplaylist.net
Lars Von Trier On Parkinson’s Diagnosis: “I Just Have To Get Used To That I Shake And Not Be Shameful In Front Of People”
Lars von Trier returned to the Venice Film Festival on Thursday with the third and final season of his “The Kingdom” series, “The Kingdom Exodus.” And the show’s premiere was an overwhelming success, with the crowd reportedly cheering every time von Trier’s name was mentioned or came on screen. But von Trier also brought some sad news to the Lido this year: his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, which the director found out four months ago.
theplaylist.net
‘I Came By’ Review: High Bonneville & George Mackay Star In Babak Anvar’s Bloated Thriller
It’s well-known by now that Netflix has a pretty lenient approach to storytelling when they support exciting filmmakers. You can sense that mentality in their massive productions, like Martin Scorsese finally getting to make “The Irishman,” with a three-hour running time. Or there are the countless smaller projects that run amok and usually aren’t entirely focused in their own right (see: many mid-budget Netflix Original Films, you know which ones).
theplaylist.net
‘American Rapstar’ Exclusive Trailer: Justin Staple’s New Doc Puts The Spotlight On A New Generation Of Rappers
Lo-fi can be found across all genres of music. The term, which is short for low-fidelity, was once something that was looked down on and implies poor production value or low-quality music. Nowadays, though, lo-fi music is a genre that is intended to defy stereotypes and provide something that most professional music doesn’t. Many of us put on the “chill” playlists we can find under the lo-fi umbrella on YouTube to have to play in the background as we work from home, while others have made careers out of producing music and releasing it on SoundCloud. Most notable are the young lo-fi rappers, such as XXXTentacion, Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, Lil Peep, and Bhad Bhabie, who are some of the subjects of the film “American Rapstar.“
theplaylist.net
Jordan Peele Teases More “Stories” To Be Told In ‘Nope’ Universe
After near-universal acclaim for “Get Out,” his directorial debut, Jordan Peele has begun to divide audiences with his newest films, “Us” and “Nope.” The latter of which, released earlier this summer, has been his most controversial yet, with people either saying it’s genius or trying to convince people it’s utter garbage. That debate is neither here nor there. However, according to Peele, it might be his first film to lead to other stories and potential sequels.
theplaylist.net
‘Dead for a Dollar’ Trailer: Walter Hill’s New Western With Christoph Waltz & Willem Dafoe Premieres In Venice
At 80 years old, Walter Hill shows no signs of slowing down. The veteran director of influential action thrillers like “The Warriors,” “48 Hrs.,” and “Streets of Fire” has reinvented himself in recent years as a reliable gun-for-hire on prestige TV Westerns (“Deadwood,” “Broken Trail”) and crime movies like “Bullet to the Head” and “The Assignment” that fall somewhere between VOD schlock and ‘70s grindhouse revivalism.
theplaylist.net
New ‘Bones & All’ Clip: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Premieres At The Venice Film Festival
There’s always a great selection of films competing at the Venice Film Festival every year for the coveted Golden Lion. However, the competition at the festival’s 79th edition looks especially fierce. So, who will walk away from the Lido this year with Venice’s top prize? How about one of the Netflix films in competition, like Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde” or Noah Baumbach‘s festival opener, “White Noise“? Maybe Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin“? Or perhaps Darren Aronofsky‘s latest, “The Whale“?
theplaylist.net
‘White Noise’ Review: Noah Baumbach Crafts A Callow But Enjoyable Tribute To Pre-Millennial Neurosis [Venice]
Man, the 20th century really thought it was something, didn’t it? Thankfully, in the middle of the 1980s, just when Western (read: American) culture was fully losing the run of itself in a frenzy of gum-snapping consumerism and prescription narcotics, Don DeLillo‘s “White Noise” appeared — you might almost say manifested — as a mischievous, mindbending 326-page reminder to the century that it wasn’t, in fact, all that. Now in 2022, Noah Baumbach brings us his canny but callow adaptation of that landmark novel, turning it into an amusingly curated museum of pre-millennial neurosis – one that’s undeniably enjoyable to walk around, freakishly well-made and weirdly dedicated to making the viewer feel like the last forty years or so never happened.
theplaylist.net
‘Bones And All’ Review: Timothée Chalamet Shines In Luca Guadagnino’s Ravishing Cannibal Coming-Of-Ager [Venice]
To love is to want to consume someone whole, to pick their skin and sinews out of the gaps between your teeth, to swallow their pancreas and wash it all down with gulps of throat-fizzing stomach acid. Take the age-old question that dominates the Grindr lexicon: do you want to be someone, be with them, or be inside them? “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino’s typically sumptuous, deeply romantic American parable — about a pair of teen cannibals, coming of age against the backdrop of ‘80s Reaganism — literalizes this allure, as any great anthropophagist love story should. It’s a road story where the roads are endless, where guts are filled with diner coffee and, well, diners; where relentless consumers are consumed relentlessly, all in service of an outcast affair every bit as affecting as in “Call Me by Your Name.”
theplaylist.net
11 Films Must-Watch Films In September: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Blonde,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ & More
After an uneven summer of new releases, we’re back in the fall season with two festivals either happening currently or right around the corner, with the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival debuting some of the buzziest upcoming releases. Along with some of the festival carryover – both from current fests as well as fests such as Cannes and Sundance from earlier in the year – there’s plenty more to seek out arriving on the big screens.
theplaylist.net
‘The Wonder’: Florence Pugh Watches Over A Miracle Or Does She [Telluride Review]
TELLURIDE – At this point in his career, Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio continues to veer toward slightly unexpected choices. He broke through the global cinephile consciousness with 2013’s “Gloria,” a crowd-pleaser about a fiftysomething woman trying to find love in the discos of Santiago. He then tackled the story of a transwoman dealing with her boyfriend’s passing in “A Fantastic Woman.” That near masterpiece won him the Oscar for International Film, among other accolades, and made him an auteur you couldn’t ignore. Another surprising selection was “Disobedience,” a lesbian love affair set in a Jewish Orthodox community in London. And quizzically, he ended up directing an almost shot-for-shot English-language remake of the aforementioned “Gloria” this time starring Julianne Moore. Not what you’d expect. With that sort of career, it begs the question, what exactly drew him to “The Wonder,” a somewhat predictable period piece that just debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival?
theplaylist.net
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Calls ‘Aquaman’ “Clown Work” Compared To ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been quite the in-demand actor of late, starring in Oscar-prestige bait and genre projects. Lately, the work has skewed genre heavy, starring in the award-winning HBO series “Watchmen” that earned him an Emmy statue, the Michael Bay-directed actioner “Ambulance,” Nia DaCosta’s “Candyman” soft-reboot, and he also played the new version of Morpheus in Lana Wachowski’s “The Matrix Resurrection.” While those genre roles certainly help with the exposure, it doesn’t sound like he’s always impressed or challenged by that kind of work.
theplaylist.net
‘Fragments Of Paradise’ Review: An Conventional, But Captivating Documentary About Unconventional Filmmaker Jonas Mekas [Venice]
For a certain type of cinephile versed in the avant-garde, the name Jonas Mekas brings to mind a particular type of autobiographical filmmaking — one that prioritized the immediacy of a given moment over context or sometimes even narrative coherence. He was an Immensely prolific filmmaker, critic, archivist, and poet who, in his own words, immigrated to the US in the late ’40s “hungry, thirsty for art,” taking in everything he could.
theplaylist.net
‘Joe Dante’s Film Inferno’: The Iconic Director Discusses All Things ‘Gremlins,’ His Lost ‘Halloween,’ ‘Batman’ Films & More [The Discourse Podcast]
In today’s episode of The Discourse, host Mike DeAngelo goes back in time to explore all of the nooks and crannies of filmmaker Joe Dante’s film career with the director himself, who is currently out promoting his Scream Factory and Shout Factory TV takeover entitled, “Joe Dante’s Film Inferno.” Taking place on September 3 on Screamfactorytv.com at 3pm ET, during the takeover, Dante will introduce and guide you through seven underrated classic feature films from the Shout Factory/Scream Factory catalog, including films like Roger Corman’s “Attack of the Crab Monsters,” William Castle‘s “House on Haunted Hill,” and more.
theplaylist.net
Emma Corrin Is A Caged Bird In Somewhat Steamy ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ [Telluride Review]
TELLURIDE – Almost a century after its initial publication, D.H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is still captivating enough on the page to spur new cinematic and episodic adaptations every few years. In fact, there have been at least seven film versions in multiple languages (some more faithful than others) and two separate BBC incarnations created for the small screen alone. But for a novel banned for decades across the globe due to its sexual content, it’s never spurred a seminal film adaptation. In her follow-up to “The Mustang,” a celebrated Cannes debut, we’re said to inform you Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre hasn’t helmed that definitive version of the controversial tale, but she certainly found a way to push the limits of eroticism in a mainstream release.
theplaylist.net
‘Dream Scenario’: Nicolas Cage Teaming Up With Ari Aster For A New A24 Comedy
Nicolas Cage is a national treasure. There are just no two ways about it. He’s an A-lister who is willing to take chances on films, whether it’s because he wants a paycheck or because he just has some strange connection to the story. He’ll do a film where he’s fighting animatronics and he has zero lines (“Willy’s Wonderland”) and then follow it up with an uber-meta film about his own fame (“Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”). Hell, he’s working on a film where he plays Dracula. The point is that he takes chances and doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. You know who else takes chances? Ari Aster, the filmmaker behind “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” So, what happens when they join forces? You should be excited to find out.
theplaylist.net
Bob Odenkirk Wants To Keep Making More Action Movies Like ‘Nobody’
Comedic actor Bob Odenkirk, best known for HBO‘s mature sketch series “Mr. Show,” got a second wind in his career sail when he played slimeball criminal lawyer Saul Goodman on the series “Breaking Bad.” That led to his own prequel series “Better Call Saul,” exploring Goodman’s transformation to courting the underworld. During the filming of the latter, the actor collapsed from a heart attack and Odkenkirk believes his intense training for his action film “Nobody” directly saved his life, as he revealed when talking to Howard Stern earlier in the year.
theplaylist.net
‘Daliland’: Director Mary Harron Doesn’t Expect Ezra Miller To Be At TIFF To Promote The Film
Even though troubled actor Ezra Miller is reportedly in treatment after a year of personal and legal scandals, some big questions remain. For example, will Miller ever return to their relative stardom pre-2022? And will Warner Bros. Discovery go ahead with the release of “The Flash” next June? And is Miller now persona non grata in Hollywood after their tumultuous year?
