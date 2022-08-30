Shia LaBeouf Admits ‘Honey Boy’ Was “F*cking Nonsense” & Says He “Wronged” His Father With His Portrayal

To love is to want to consume someone whole, to pick their skin and sinews out of the gaps between your teeth, to swallow their pancreas and wash it all down with gulps of throat-fizzing stomach acid. Take the age-old question that dominates the Grindr lexicon: do you want to be someone, be with them, or be inside them? “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino’s typically sumptuous, deeply romantic American parable — about a pair of teen cannibals, coming of age against the backdrop of ‘80s Reaganism — literalizes this allure, as any great anthropophagist love story should. It’s a road story where the roads are endless, where guts are filled with diner coffee and, well, diners; where relentless consumers are consumed relentlessly, all in service of an outcast affair every bit as affecting as in “Call Me by Your Name.”

