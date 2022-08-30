Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
ourmshome.com
Come One, Come All, to the Pine Belt Fair!
Autumn is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing–time to get ready for some fall festival fun. As the temperature drops just a bit, everyone looks forward to fall festivities!. The Pine Belt Fair rolls into the Forrest County Multipurpose Center September 2 – 11,...
Mississippi man plants unusual fast-growing hardwoods
In late June, Eddie Baker planted some trees on his land in the Palmetto community that have folks talking. “There’s been a tremendous amount of interest in them,” said Baker, 71. “I’ve had phone calls, visits. People use the word-of-mouth grapevine. They want to know what it is.”
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Mississippi
Gators, gambling, and the Gulf Coast are just a few attractions that make Mississippi more than fried food and swamp land. Here’s how to spend seven days in the Magnolia State. Day One: Fly into Gulfport. Book a roundtrip flight to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT) and head north to...
More than 100 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries in 29 Mississippi counties have been issued. Is one located in you community?
In a little more than two months, 104 businesses in Mississippi have been issued Cannabis Dispensary Licenses in the state of Mississippi. Below is a list of licenses issued as of Sept. 1, 2022. As of July, 19 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are listed on the Mississippi State Department of...
Will Smith goes for three touchdowns as Ocean Springs beats Hattiesburg 35-6
HATTIESBURG – With its passing game sputtering, Ocean Springs turned to its running game and its defense, and that was enough to produce a victory.. Sophomore Will Smith Jr. ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and the Greyhounds held Hattiesburg to just 107 yards of offense in a workmanlike ...
How to report dying sassafras trees in Mississippi
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are asking Mississippians to report dying sassafras trees. Some sassafras trees are showing signs of dieback. They’re suspected of having laurel wilt, a disease caused by a fungus that’s already proven deadly to the state’s rebay trees. The fungus is carried by […]
WDAM-TV
Hub City Division Manager for Construction ‘Skip’ Matthew passes away at 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Friday morning that Vernon “Skip” Matthew, the city’s division manager for construction, passed away from a heart attack Thursday evening. Matthew, 49, was employed by the city in 2013 when he was hired as an electrician. He was...
wcbi.com
Cruise line will soon call Mississippi its new home
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A cruise line will soon call Mississippi its new home. American Cruise lines newest ship, the American Symphony, will call Natchez its port of origin. This means people will board the ship on the Mississippi river helping boost tourism to our state. “It’s awesome for Mississippi....
A place to dream: Mississippi kids who routinely sleep on floor at home given brand new beds to call their own
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
BBC
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman wins a little extra spending money with Mississippi Lottery win
A Natchez woman has a little extra spending money this Labor Day weekend after she turned a $2 dollar ticket into $800 in winnings. The Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday that the woman won $800 in the Mississippi Cash 4 Fireball drawing,. Officials say the woman, who was not identified,...
Meridian, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wilkinson County High School football team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Wilkinson County High SchoolNortheast Lauderdale High School.
Mississippi children will get a good night's sleep after being surprised with new beds
OXFORD, Miss — Some Mississippi children will soon be sleeping in new beds, thanks to Ole Miss Athletics and Ashley’s Hope to Dream program. Fifty children were surprised with the new beds when they showed up to the Ole Miss campus, believing they were there just to work out with the basketball players and coaches. The children were from Tunica County, the Boys & Girls Club of Oxford, and CASA Mississippi.
The Ringer
Mississippi Water Crisis and Serena the Great
Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the institutional failures that left Jackson, Mississippi, without water (20:25), Serena Williams’s performance at the U.S. Open (35:24), and discuss Jay-Z’s relationship with capitalism (55:57). Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay. Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts...
Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator
Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
WDAM-TV
2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women suffered injuries after a shooting Saturday. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen (Bonhomie) Apartments on Country Club Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
WDAM-TV
Petal families voice concerns about overgrown cemetery
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal families said they want answers to questions concerning a neglected cemetery in the city. Family members said Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery hadn’t been taken care of, leaving the area to look like a grassy field. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said he decided to reach...
WTVC
State of Emergency declared in Georgia
Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
