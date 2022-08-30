OXFORD, Miss — Some Mississippi children will soon be sleeping in new beds, thanks to Ole Miss Athletics and Ashley’s Hope to Dream program. Fifty children were surprised with the new beds when they showed up to the Ole Miss campus, believing they were there just to work out with the basketball players and coaches. The children were from Tunica County, the Boys & Girls Club of Oxford, and CASA Mississippi.

