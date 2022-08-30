ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
LAUREL, MS
Come One, Come All, to the Pine Belt Fair!

Autumn is just around the corner, and that can only mean one thing–time to get ready for some fall festival fun. As the temperature drops just a bit, everyone looks forward to fall festivities!. The Pine Belt Fair rolls into the Forrest County Multipurpose Center September 2 – 11,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Mississippi

Gators, gambling, and the Gulf Coast are just a few attractions that make Mississippi more than fried food and swamp land. Here’s how to spend seven days in the Magnolia State. Day One: Fly into Gulfport. Book a roundtrip flight to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT) and head north to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Laurel, MS
How to report dying sassafras trees in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Staff with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service are asking Mississippians to report dying sassafras trees. Some sassafras trees are showing signs of dieback. They’re suspected of having laurel wilt, a disease caused by a fungus that’s already proven deadly to the state’s rebay trees. The fungus is carried by […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cruise line will soon call Mississippi its new home

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A cruise line will soon call Mississippi its new home. American Cruise lines newest ship, the American Symphony, will call Natchez its port of origin. This means people will board the ship on the Mississippi river helping boost tourism to our state. “It’s awesome for Mississippi....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi children will get a good night's sleep after being surprised with new beds

OXFORD, Miss — Some Mississippi children will soon be sleeping in new beds, thanks to Ole Miss Athletics and Ashley’s Hope to Dream program. Fifty children were surprised with the new beds when they showed up to the Ole Miss campus, believing they were there just to work out with the basketball players and coaches. The children were from Tunica County, the Boys & Girls Club of Oxford, and CASA Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Water Crisis and Serena the Great

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the institutional failures that left Jackson, Mississippi, without water (20:25), Serena Williams’s performance at the U.S. Open (35:24), and discuss Jay-Z’s relationship with capitalism (55:57). Hosts: Van Lathan Jr. and Rachel Lindsay. Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator

Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
MADISON, MS
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing

A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two women suffered injuries after a shooting Saturday. The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen (Bonhomie) Apartments on Country Club Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Petal families voice concerns about overgrown cemetery

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal families said they want answers to questions concerning a neglected cemetery in the city. Family members said Forrest Memorial Garden Cemetery hadn’t been taken care of, leaving the area to look like a grassy field. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said he decided to reach...
PETAL, MS
State of Emergency declared in Georgia

Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

