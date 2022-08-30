ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
SC officer credits God with finding a missing 81-year-old NC woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An 81-year-old woman from North Carolina, who lost her way, was thrown a lifeline this week. One of Columbia’s finest pulled her over, and that traffic stop may have saved her life. Messages come in different forms, ways, and times. One Columbia Police officer...
Man arrested for shooting neighbor, charged with attempted murder

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies say they've arrested and charged a man after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officials have charged Kameron Wolfe, 20, with attempted murder and multiple other charges after a witness claims he shot his neighbor Wednesday night. LOCAL...
