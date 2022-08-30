Read full article on original website
Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
Richland County Deputies searching for missing teen with health conditions
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies are asking for help to find a missing juvenile with medical conditions. Officials say Austin Taggett, 17, was last seen in the 1900 block of Screaming Eagle Road around 4:30 PM on Wednesday. Officials say he was wearing blue jeans and a Reebok hooded sweatshirt.
SC OSHA investigating death at Dorchester Co. plant after worker killed by machinery
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the death of a woman at a manufacturing plant earlier this week. A spokesperson for Dorchester County confirmed that Fire and EMS crews responded to the Sundaram Clayton plant in...
SC officer credits God with finding a missing 81-year-old NC woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An 81-year-old woman from North Carolina, who lost her way, was thrown a lifeline this week. One of Columbia’s finest pulled her over, and that traffic stop may have saved her life. Messages come in different forms, ways, and times. One Columbia Police officer...
'Enough is enough': New gun violence hotline available to anyone who needs help
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fighting gun violence in our community – is one call away. A new gun violence hotline is giving families a chance to speak out and get help in curbing crimes. Volunteers with the National Racial Justice Network launched the 24-7-gun violence hotline this...
Man arrested for shooting neighbor, charged with attempted murder
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies say they've arrested and charged a man after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officials have charged Kameron Wolfe, 20, with attempted murder and multiple other charges after a witness claims he shot his neighbor Wednesday night. LOCAL...
