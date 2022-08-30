Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Related
obxtoday.com
Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers available to provide prescription refills for individuals without primary care providers
On August 26, Ronnie Sloan, CEO of the Outer Banks Hospital, announced that the Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers are available to handle prescription refills for individuals who do not have a primary care provider. The Town of Manteo and the Healthcare Task Force are pleased to hear this announcement...
Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022. If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September. Starting Sept. 7, "Senior...
WITN
ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years
ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years. ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Norfolk women accused of trying to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two women from Norfolk were arrested after they allegedly tried to fraudulently buy vehicles in Virginia Beach. Alexis Williams, 22, was charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. Natasha...
City closings, schedule changes for Labor Day 2022
Cities and county offices and organizations in the region are closing in observance of Labor Day on September 5, 2022.
coastalvirginiamag.com
Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off
Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
People & Places: Father, son brewers in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City has a growing craft beer scene that is bringing people from all over. Two of the people who are helping make it happen actually know each other pretty well. Mark Napolitano is co-owner and brewer at Avdet Brewing Company. Brandyn Napolitano is a brewer at Ghost Harbor Brewing […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
13newsnow.com
Crowds visit Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Labor Day weekend
People at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are celebrating the end of summer. the crowds are slowly getting bigger and crews are gearing up for live music.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
Norfolk City Treasurer updates payment processing for real estate and property taxes
According to a press release, the Treasurer's Office is partnering with PNC Bank to ensure the safe processing of payments and realign internal resources.
WAVY News 10
Magic Number for Retirement
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Cameron Wealth Group joins us with tips for saving for retirement. They’re holding a special promotion for Hampton Roads Show viewers: the first five callers with assets over $250,000 will get a complimentary comprehensive retirement plan at no cost. Cameron Wealth Group. 700...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 squadrons assigned to USS Harry S. Truman to return home Monday after 9-month deployment
NORFOLK, Va. — Five squadrons assigned to the USS Harry S. Truman are set to return home Monday after a nine-month deployment, the U.S. Navy announced. Four of the squadrons are the F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, which will return to their home base at NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach, while one E-2D Hawkeye squadron will return to Naval Station Norfolk.
Virginia Business
Stihl hires HR exec from HII
Virginia Beach-based Stihl Inc. has named Melody Doleman as its new vice president of human resources, effective Sept. 6. She will be responsible for overall strategic management of human resources for the chainsaw and outdoor power equipment manufacturer. Stihl employs more than 3,000 workers in the United States and supplies the majority of Stihl products for the U.S. market, as well as components and products for 80 markets around the world.
outerbanksvoice.com
Richard J. Burris of Kill Devil Hills, August 24
Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center at capacity, asks for help
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is filled with cats and dogs, and its staff is asking the community for help. The situation has been serious since Aug. 24. "As of today, Norfolk Animal Care Center is at capacity. What I mean by at capacity...
16-year-old injured in Virginia Beach shooting
A spokesperson said officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 1100 block of Craftsman Drive around 9:30 p.m.
WAVY News 10
Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Town of Manteo warns of auditing scam
There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.
Virginia Beach pastor recovering in hospital following crash with wrong-way driver
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local pastor faces a long road to recovery, after head-on crash along I-64 early Monday morning. The crash happened when another man in a pickup truck drove the wrong way from Neil Armstrong Parkway in Hampton, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). Troopers said...
Comments / 0