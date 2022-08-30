ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moyock, NC

WITN

ECSU announces highest student count in 8 years

ELIZABETH CITY STATE UNIVERSITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University says it recorded its highest student count in eight years. ECSU says its student population increased by 4.6% from the 2022 to 2023 academic year, recording growth in nearly every student category. Its overall total enrollment for the fiscal year 2023 is 2,149.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Moyock, NC
coastalvirginiamag.com

Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe Taking Off

Whether you prefer your buzz in a beer stein, a coffee mug or a barber’s chair, Summit Pointe delivers in the new “downtown Chesapeake.” Wasserhund Brewing Company, unleashed by a couple of dog-loving chemical engineers, and veteran-owned Pale Horse Coffee have opened second locations in this sexy—and friendly—live-play-work community, while Bay Barber Co., the official barber for the Norfolk Admirals, relocated from elsewhere in the city.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WNCT

People & Places: Father, son brewers in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City has a growing craft beer scene that is bringing people from all over. Two of the people who are helping make it happen actually know each other pretty well. Mark Napolitano is co-owner and brewer at Avdet Brewing Company. Brandyn Napolitano is a brewer at Ghost Harbor Brewing […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
WAVY News 10

Magic Number for Retirement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Cameron Wealth Group joins us with tips for saving for retirement. They’re holding a special promotion for Hampton Roads Show viewers: the first five callers with assets over $250,000 will get a complimentary comprehensive retirement plan at no cost. Cameron Wealth Group. 700...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Virginia Business

Stihl hires HR exec from HII

Virginia Beach-based Stihl Inc. has named Melody Doleman as its new vice president of human resources, effective Sept. 6. She will be responsible for overall strategic management of human resources for the chainsaw and outdoor power equipment manufacturer. Stihl employs more than 3,000 workers in the United States and supplies the majority of Stihl products for the U.S. market, as well as components and products for 80 markets around the world.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Richard J. Burris of Kill Devil Hills, August 24

Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Marie Covington died of gunshot, medical examiner finds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the Virginia Beach Police Department conducts its own probe into its response, reporting and public notification in connection to the fatal abduction of Marie Covington, 10 On Your Side’s investigative team continues to search for new information in the case. On Wednesday,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Town of Manteo warns of auditing scam

There has been a report of fraudulent activity where a local business received a call from someone who they thought was a Town of Manteo employee. The individual stated it was time to perform an annual audit of the business. Audits of private businesses are not performed by The Town of Manteo nor its employees. In addition, the local business was asked to count their cash drawer and then make cash deposits via barcodes provided to them through an app. Lastly, they told the employee it was okay to close the store for the day so the audit could be performed.
MANTEO, NC

