Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
investing.com
Is The Silver Turnaround Here? Or Will The Abyss Deepen?
The spot price of silver hit a 27-month low of $17.56 on September 1. Silver is worst performing metal and third worst commodity. Charts suggest a turnaround from here to $18, but hold will be tenuous. The believers of silver just can’t seem to catch a break after spending four...
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
investing.com
Americans Prepare For A Recession
The Federal Reserve’s ongoing battle with record inflation through interest rate hikes has increased concerns over a possible recession in 2022. Previously, experts had warned about the growing likelihood of an economic downturn. However, new data shows that Americans increasingly worry that the economy could collapse as early as...
investing.com
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’
Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. On Aug 29, analytics firm Delphi Digital highlighted Bitcoin open interest hitting a new record-high and said:. Bitcoin holds $20K, but analysts say BTC open interest leaves room for ‘more deleveraging’. Dogechain Sees Over...
investing.com
Oil’s Selloff on China COVID Could Send a Barrel Below $85
Investing.com -- It’s not looking good for oil bulls and it could get worse before it gets better. New lockdowns in China triggered by COVID scares extended the selloff in oil for a third straight day, increasing the likelihood of U.S. crude being pushed below $85 a barrel the first time since late January.
investing.com
Gold Close To The Edge
We had been optimistically forecasting a recovery and summer rally for the gold price. And indeed, from its low at $1,680 gold rallied to significantly over three weeks. However, since mid August, it tumbled and is now training just slightly above $1,700. Although gold prices have held up much better...
investing.com
U.S. gets warrant to seize $45 million airplane owned by Russian energy firm Lukoil
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States obtained a warrant to seize a $45 million aircraft owned by Russian energy firm PJSC Lukoil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, though the aircraft is currently believed to be in Russia. "The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas authorized the...
Markets Insider
Copper prices are set to drop another 11% in what would be a good sign for inflation but a bad omen for the economy
Copper prices are likely to continue their decline and fall another 11%, according to Fairlead Strategies' Katie Stockton. That would be a good sign for lower inflation, but a bad omen for the economy as copper is seen as a barometer of economic activity. "During severe economic recessions, copper and...
investing.com
Chart Of The Day: Nasdaq Still Vulnerable Despite Recovery
A strong nonfarm payrolls report could be bad for tech stocks. Bearish trend means any recovery could be short-lived. The sharp recovery in the second half of Thursday’s session saw the major US indices and European futures reclaim big chunks of their earlier losses, raising hopes that the markets have reached at least a near-term low. However, the moves appeared to have been driven by short covering since there was no news to trigger the recovery. Consequently, I reckon the markets will resume lower over the next few sessions given the ongoing bearish macro backdrop and momentum.
investing.com
India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.22%
Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Oil & Gas, IT and Metals sectors led shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 declined 1.22%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index declined 1.29%. The best performers of the session...
investing.com
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%
US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. US dollar smashes yet another 20-year high as Bitcoin price sags 2.7%. CEL climbs 50% as Celsius Network aims to return $50M to clients By Cointelegraph - Sep 03, 2022. The price of CEL soared by nearly 50%...
investing.com
Price analysis 9/2: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, SHIB
Nonfarm payrolls rose by 315,000 jobs in August, down from the July increase of 526,000 jobs. The report was just below the Dow Jones estimate of 318,000 jobs and the slowest monthly gain since April 2021. The S&P 500 rose in response to the report, but later erased its gains, indicating that bears continue to sell on rallies.
investing.com
Don't work in "lonely home silos", Jefferies CEO tells staff
(Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group would rather have its staff back at office working together than in "lonely home silos" to get the most out of the final quarter of the year, Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said in a letter on Thursday. "As long as Covid continues to be...
investing.com
It Remains Unclear How The Real Estate Bubble Will Play Out
First things first. Is real estate experiencing a housing bubble?. Look no further than how much one would need to pay in rent to be equivalent to his/her current cost of home-ownership. That is what Owner’s Equivalent of Rent (OER) tells us. When the spread between the Home Price...
investing.com
What Are Synthetic Crypto Assets and Why Should You Invest in Them?
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has become a game-changer for the current economic system, addressing many of the flaws in the existing financial systems. One of the captivating opportunities is opened by synthetic assets that have the potential to provide broader liquidity and access to different asset classes. In this article, we will look at synthetic crypto assets and how to invest in them.
investing.com
S&P 500 Pares Some Losses, but Rout in Chip Stocks Bite
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 pared some losses Thursday, but was pressured by a slump in chip stocks after the U.S. government restricted sales of chips to China. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, or 14 points, the Nasdaq was down 1%. Advanced Micro...
investing.com
A 'Trend Reversal' Candidate: Stock Ready to Rally Amid Bullish Divergence!
The broader market sentiments remain volatile as zig-zag moves in the Nifty 50 index continue to trouble short-term traders. However, there are much smoother and more stable price action patterns being witnessed in individual counters, especially midcaps. Investors in these counters are not facing much volatility and are relatively having a calmer time.
investing.com
HP's Challenges Unlikely To Ease Anytime Soon, Bear Analyst Says After Q3 Print
HP Inc’s (NYSE: HPQ) downbeat third-quarter revenue miss and reduction in fourth-quarter guidance were the largest of their kind in over five years, according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The HP Analyst: Erik Woodring reiterated an Underweight rating on HP while reducing the price target from $30 to $28. The...
