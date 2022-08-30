ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins move CB Byron Jones to reserve/PUP list

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PM4Ii_0hbE5v6w00
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Bryon Jones has not practiced with the Dolphins this year. As a result, the team will not have one of its highly paid cornerbacks until at least October.

The Dolphins are moving Jones to the reserve/PUP list, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com tweets. Jones, who is coming off ankle surgery, will not be eligible to play until Week 5. This has become a concern for the Dolphins, as Jones’ surgery occurred back in early March.

This surgery also addressed Jones’ Achilles, but growing concern emerged early during the veteran cover man’s stay on Miami’s active/PUP list during training camp. Jones, who will turn 30 in September, reworked his lucrative contract this offseason. That adjustment locked in the former Cowboy’s $14M-plus salary for 2022.

The operation Jones underwent was supposed to have him ready well before camp. That not taking place will leave the Dolphins shorthanded at corner. While Xavien Howard represents a strong No. 1 option on his own, the Dolphins’ cornerback plan has already not taken shape because of 2020 first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene's failure to become a consistent option. The team kept Nik Needham via second-round RFA tender this offseason, however.

Jones has been with the Dolphins since 2020, when the former Dallas safety signed a then-record $16.5M-per-year deal in free agency. The Dolphins guaranteed Jones $40M. Although the former first-round pick has not produced on the level of Howard, which created a separate issue last year, Jones has been durable previously. The UConn product has only missed two games as a Dolphin. If the team is fortunate, Jones will only double that this season, but it is too early to tell when he will be able to return.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Colts to release RB Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay faced a crowded running back room in Indianapolis, and will now look to find a home elsewhere. The Colts are releasing the veteran, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport (on Twitter). The 28-year-old enjoyed an historic start to his career with the Broncos. With back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders, TE Darren Waller discussing record-setting extension?

Not much has come out regarding Darren Waller‘s extension talks with the Raiders. From the team hoping to table contract talks to 2023 to the new regime still viewing Waller as an essential piece, the situation stood in a holding pattern throughout the offseason. But Waller’s agency change may make this a front-burner matter soon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Nfl Com#Cowboy
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to meet with free agent T Jason Peters

One of the top free agents will meet with the Cowboys about their sudden left tackle issue. Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with the team, Todd Archer of ESPN.com tweets. The Cowboys are set to be without All-Pro Tyron Smith for months — perhaps the season — after he suffered a severe leg injury last week. Smith is now on Dallas’ in-season IR. Peters would be an interesting replacement, given his accomplishments and age.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Steelers expected to retain QB Mason Rudolph

Rather than move Rudolph for a draft pick, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac notes the team’s intention is to hang onto him. One season, on a $3M base salary, remains on the extension Rudolph signed in April 2021. A couple of teams have made inquiries, per The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, but they have not swayed the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Lions release former first-found pick LB Jarrad Davis

Davis was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2017. He was an immediate starter in Detroit, reaching the 100-tackle mark in his second season. Things changed dramatically during the final season of his rookie contract, however, as he saw his playing time diminish considerably. With the Lions having declined...
DETROIT, MI
Pro Football Rumors

Bears still open to trading OL Teven Jenkins?

The 2021 second-rounder was seen as a long-term solution at one of the team’s tackle spots by former GM Ryan Pace. Instead, his struggles on the edge left him practicing with the second-team offense during the spring. Failing to impress the new front office, led by Ryan Poles, the 24-year-old quickly found himself on the roster bubble.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles to release S Anthony Harris

After cutting Jaquiski Tartt, the Eagles are moving on from their other experienced safety. The team is releasing Anthony Harris, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Harris started for the team last season and re-signed on a one-year deal worth $2.5M this offseason, but a recent report indicated he might not be safe. The Eagles guaranteed Harris just $1M.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars to release WR Laquon Treadwell

The 2016 first-rounder never lived up to his draft stock with the Vikings; his most productive campaign came in 2018, when he made 35 catches for 302 yards. Given his underwhelming numbers, it came as little surprise when he moved on to Atlanta in free agency the following offseason. That led to an equally underwhelming year, however, leaving expectations low for his inaugural Jacksonville season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Offseason in review: Philadelphia Eagles

Already making splash moves to bolster their team during the spring, the Eagles squeezed in some more during the late-summer trade window. With the Cowboys battling significant injury questions, an Eagles team that entered last season on the playoff radar has become a trendy pick to pack their home greens for a playoff game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders to waive former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood

The Raiders are bailing on the Alex Leatherwood experiment after one season. Despite going in the 2021 first round, Leatherwood will be waived Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. A surprise pick at the time, Leatherwood did not do much to impress either of the two Raiders regimes to come...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy