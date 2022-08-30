ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
whqr.org

Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant

Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
The Associated Press

Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project

BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP­2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
The Connection

New Village CEO takes helm next month

The Tellico Village Property Owners Association Board of Directors announced last week the appointment of a new chief executive officer to succeed the retiring Winston Blazer. Chester Pillsbury has more than 15 years of experience leading property owners associations. He will assume responsibilities Sept. 12 and will transition with Blazer through the end of the year. “I am truly honored to be joining the leadership team at Tellico Village,” Pillsbury...
wvlt.tv

Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.

