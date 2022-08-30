Read full article on original website
New salamander identified in the Great Smoky Mountains
A new salamander species has been identified in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park according to the park service.
thesmokies.com
Interactive Tennessee fall foliage map, 6 leaf peeping tips [2022]
WCNC
This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
wvlt.tv
When will it feel like Fall? Your Fall Outlook in East Tennessee for 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re sick of the summer heat, or just looking forward to see more trees change color, it is officially Meteorological fall as of Sept. 1. We follow the calendar for the next three months, to keep data comparison easier, which is where the “what’s normal” is important.
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
my40.tv
Hendersonville-based company nominated for 'Coolest Thing Made in NC' contest
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina company has been nominated for the Coolest Thing Made in N.C. statewide competition. Hendersonville-based Byers Precision Fabricators' work on the Arras Hotel in downtown Asheville was chosen as one of 80 nominees. The project includes decorative metal panels 20 feet tall...
3 teens missing in NC mountains
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding three runaway teens.
charlotteonthecheap.com
NC Bradford Pear Bounty program: Remove a Bradford Pear Tree and get a free native tree
Do you have a Bradford Pear Tree on your property? You could get a free native tree from the NC Bradford Pear Bounty program if you cut down the Bradford Pear. The Bradford Pear Bounty is a collaborative program between NC State Extension, NC Urban Forest Council, NC Forest Service and NC Wildlife Federation.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In North Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in North Carolina.
Missing Florida teen travels up East Coast in tractor-trailers, is found in rural Virginia
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
whqr.org
Piedmont Lithium picks east Tennessee for lithium plant
Piedmont Lithium has picked a site in eastern Tennessee for a $600 million lithium processing plant. The Belmont-based company says it believes the plant will be the largest in the U.S. when it opens in 2025. The plant in Etowah, in McMinn County, will process about 30,000 tons a year...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project
BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
iheart.com
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
What is the health of honey bee colonies in North Carolina?
A world without bees would be bleak; there would be less food for human consumption, less variety among the fruits, vegetables, and nuts that remain, and the impacts of their absence would ripple throughout the food web.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
A new survey by Preply shows the rudest (and most polite) cities in the country.
my40.tv
'Very humbling' 8 Mission Health nurses recognized for their work with prestigious award
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eight Mission Health nurses have been recognized as part of the 2022 Great 100 Nurses for North Carolina. The award recognizes registered nurses in the state for their commitment to excellence. Since 1989, the Great 100 has recognized influential nurses across North Carolina who are...
European hornets in Georgia | What to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA — Over the past few weeks, sightings of European hornets have increased and viewers at home have asked if the species is common in Georgia and whether its sting can cause a severe allergic reaction. 11Alive did some digging and according to University of Georgia Professor of Entomology...
New Village CEO takes helm next month
The Tellico Village Property Owners Association Board of Directors announced last week the appointment of a new chief executive officer to succeed the retiring Winston Blazer. Chester Pillsbury has more than 15 years of experience leading property owners associations. He will assume responsibilities Sept. 12 and will transition with Blazer through the end of the year. “I am truly honored to be joining the leadership team at Tellico Village,” Pillsbury...
wvlt.tv
Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume door-to-door ministry in Knoxville and other areas in East Tennessee starting on Thursday. The practice was stopped more than two years ago due to the pandemic, during which time Jehovah’s Witnesses ministered solely through letters, phone calls and virtual Bible studies.
