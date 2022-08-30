Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Russian Army Suffered 'Complete Failure', 'Chaotically Retreated' After Successful Ukraine Counteroffensive
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully launched a counteroffensive in several regions of the country, forcing members of the Russian army to retreat from their positions. Russian soldiers advancing in the directions of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Vesele in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were forced to pull back...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Chang sounds alarm on Taiwan: US military must be ready for war with China in hours, not years
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang warned the U.S. military is not prepared for war with China, urging Biden to prepare Americans for war after a Chinese drone was shot down over the Taiwan Strait. Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes war could be coming in a matter of hours, as opposed to years.
Putin Brings Chinese And Indian Armies For Military Drills: White House Says 'Concerns...While Russia Is Waging This Unprovoked War'
Moscow is holding a major military exercise in the far east, involving Beijing and New Delhi, as Russia pushes back against the West’s attempts to isolate the Vladimir Putin-led company over his invasion of Ukraine. What Happened: More than 50,000 army men and 5,000 military equipment — from Russia,...
Iranian ship ‘unlawfully tows’ American sea drone before US navy foils theft attempt
The US navy successfully thwarted an Iranian vessel’s attempt to steal one of their sea drones in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday, 30 August.Officials dispatched the USS Thunderbolt, along with a helicopter, to stop the Iranian support ship from capturing the unmanned surface vessel.The Iranian ship ceased its attempt to capture the sea drone upon the US intervention and left the area around four hours later.This footage shows the Iranian vessel “unlawfully towing” the drone, according to the US navy.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Married At First Sight UK returns to Channel 4 for seventh seasonPutin intends on ‘undoing the good’ of Mikhail Gorbachev, says Boris JohnsonFormer Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev stars in 1997 Pizza Hut advert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go Friday as U.S. warships neared, officials said, in the latest maritime incident involving the Navy’s new drone fleet in the Mideast. Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of the Iranian navy’s Jamaran destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined two Saildrone Explorers. They tossed one overboard as another warship could be seen in the distance. Iran has no coastline along the Red Sea, a crucial international waterway lying between the Arabian Peninsula and northeastern Africa. State TV said the Iranian navy found “several unmanned spying vessels abandoned in the international maritime routes” on Thursday.
United Nations Attacks Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts and learn about violence against UN peacekeeping forces. This is a selected list of incidents from 1990 to present.
Washington Examiner
Solomon Islands to ban US Navy ships from its shores
The Solomon Islands will no longer allow U.S. naval vessels access to its ports pending "updates in protocol procedures," according to the U.S. Embassy in Australia. The change in policy comes after a U.S. Coast Guard ship, the Oliver Henry, conducting an anti-illegal fishing patrol was denied a Solomon Islands port call on Aug. 23. The Pacific nation, led by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, has recently fostered closer ties with China, signing a security agreement with Beijing in April, as relations with the United States have worsened.
MSNBC
A Mother’s War: An unexpected documentary on the ‘extraordinary’ women of Ukraine
Molly Hunter never set out to make a documentary about the women of Ukraine. But as she traversed the war-torn country, she repeatedly encountered strong Ukrainian women caring for their families, mourning loved ones, and even heading to the front lines. Hunter says that after Russian troops have occupied their town or village, “it is so often the women who are still there, the women who survived, the women who will come out speak with us.” She adds that the five women she highlights in her documentary “are extraordinary,” but “their stories are not.” Instead, “they are normal stories of civilians under fire.” The first part of Hunter’s documentary, “A Mother’s War,” airs on NBC News Now. Sept. 1, 2022.
MSNBC
Petro Poroshenko: Everyone in Ukraine now is a soldier
If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install.
World's Most Advanced Attack Submarine Joins British Navy
The $1.5 billion HMS Anson is touted as offering naval stealth and striking power and is able to gather vital intelligence.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
BET
D.C. Teen Is One Of The Youngest Licensed Black Pilots In U.S.
A Washington D.C. teen is making his dreams a reality as he becomes one of the nation’s youngest Black licensed pilots. According to Fox 5 DC, Christopher Ballinger, 17, completed the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Program. He was one of the hundreds — out of thousands of applicants — to partake in the eight-week program over the summer.
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Armed Forces Heighten Artillery Fire in the South, Britain Says
(Reuters) - The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro...
americanmilitarynews.com
US spec ops troops secretly rescue hostage from Africa
U.S. special operations forces rescued a hostage from Africa in a raid this week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley revealed on Tuesday. The hostage’s identity wasn’t officially released, but reports suggest it may be a Catholic nun from the New Orleans, La. area.
nationalinterest.org
The U.S. Is Stocking Up on Upgraded Fighter Jet Missiles
The United States and many of its allies around the globe will be receiving upgraded air-to-air attack missiles. The United States and many of its allies around the globe will be receiving upgraded air-to-air attack missiles. Thanks to a series of software and hardware upgrades, U.S. and allied fighter jets will be equipped with improved guidance and targeting capabilities.
Ukrainian studio defiant against criticism of its offer to 'personalize' artillery that will be fired at Russians
Three people will have the chance to put a personalized message on an artillery shell that will be fired at Russian forces. Ukrainian development studio Frogwares is wrapping up its Kickstarter for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (opens in new tab) with an unusual and controversial promotion: A raffle to have a personalized message written on an artillery shell that will be fired at invading Russian forces in Ukraine.
Comments / 1