Bitcoin Could Spring Past $25,000 As Short-Term Hodlers Increase Holdings

After enduring a two-month-long consolidation alongside lacklustre on-chain activity, Bitcoin recoiled upon tapping the $25,000 resistance level on August 15, once more affirming to bulls that there was still a lot of work to be done. In the past ten days, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has been on...
Cryptocurrencies that Cater To Their Users in 2022 – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and VeChain

Since cryptocurrency was instituted, we can only point out a few that cater to users and their aesthetics. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is capturing influence with its cuteness and functionality while still making yields, and Cardano (ADA) and VeChain (VET) attend to their users’ and developers’ needs. Below is a summary of what makes these cryptocurrencies special:
Cuprum Coin (CUC), The Crypto of the Future, debuts on Bitforex and WhiteBIT exchange

On August 16/22, 2022, Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. launched its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset in the form of ultrafine copper powder worth over US$60 Billion. After a successful pre-sale in October/November 2021, when Cuprum Coin company sold all intended 250,000 CUCs at $10 for 1 CUC, the IEO followed...
Aada Finance Announces The Launch Date Of Its Lending And Borrowing App On Cardano

Aada Finance, a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, announced the launch of the long-awaited Aada Finance V1 on the Cardano mainnet. According to the team, the release is scheduled for September 13, 2022, after months of public testnet. Upon launch, Aada V1 will become the first lending and borrowing protocol to launch on the Cardano mainnet.
DeFi Protocol AngelBlock Unveils Startup Grant Program and Platform Launch

AngelBlock is a platform that connects knowledgeable investors with vetted, notable crypto and FinTech startups. The goal is to enable fully on-chain, decentralised financing and support from investors to new ventures in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and FinTech space that focus on early-stage investments. In addition to supporting three promising startups with a 90,000 USDT grant programme, the team is getting ready to launch the fundraising platform in Q4 of this year. Along with receiving 30,000 USDT each, the grant winners will also be listed on the platform for fundraising purposes and given mentoring access to the core AngelBlock team.
Cardano Enthusiasts Are Disappointed With Crypto Exchange Coinbase — Here’s Why

By now, it’s pretty well established that the Cardano community eagerly awaits moving forward with the long-delayed Vasil upgrade. But U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is taking its sweet time getting ready for the upcoming hard fork, drawing substantial fire from ADA enthusiasts. Coinbase Yet To Update Cardano Nodes In...
Futures Trading on WhiteBIT: Complete Guide

Trading futures contracts in the area of cryptocurrency is considered one of the most fruitful ways to gain significant income on crypto, effective risk management, and more. Futures trading is available on not that many platforms due to the complex nature of its implementation. However, WhiteBIT has recently launched trading...
Lynqyo The Best Liquidity Pool Since Uniswap? – Here’s How It Stands Out

Technology has completely changed the way we live. Whether routine professional endeavours or run-of-the-mill personal activities, we operate technology in some shape or form. You may use Microsoft Word or PowerPoint on your desktop if you plan a presentation. If you’re going for a run, you may utilize your fitness app to track the distance covered. Technology plays a crucial role in our day-to-day lives. In terms of innovation, few inventions are more valuable than the internet. A high volume of business is conducted online. During the pandemic, schools and universities shifted to online classes and employed applications like Zoom to teach their students.
Launch of Helium Pro App Facilitates Mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT)

The mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT), a unique token in the ecosystem, has become more accessible and more convenient thanks to Helium Pro App. By adding a feature to the Helium Pro App that allows users to mine HNT using their cloud without any restrictions easily, the project aims to increase the accessibility of HNT to the blockchain community.
OpenSea Says It Will Not Support NFTs On Ethereum Forks Post-Merge

OpenSea has confirmed that it will support NFTs on the upgraded Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chains even as the anticipated merge event nears. According to a thread of tweets on Thursday, the firm further clarified that it would not support NFTs on potential forks or allow them to be reflected on the marketplace.
