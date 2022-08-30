Read full article on original website
The Fed Mulls Launching New Instant Payment System That Could Taper The Use Of Cryptocurrencies In The US
The US Federal Reserve is set to launch “FedNow”, -a service that will enable businesses, individuals and institutions to send payments instantly, offering the same services as cryptocurrencies and a central bank digital currency (CBDC). According to a Monday announcement, the technical testing phase for the service is...
Bitcoin Could Spring Past $25,000 As Short-Term Hodlers Increase Holdings
After enduring a two-month-long consolidation alongside lacklustre on-chain activity, Bitcoin recoiled upon tapping the $25,000 resistance level on August 15, once more affirming to bulls that there was still a lot of work to be done. In the past ten days, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has been on...
Cryptocurrencies that Cater To Their Users in 2022 – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, and VeChain
Since cryptocurrency was instituted, we can only point out a few that cater to users and their aesthetics. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is capturing influence with its cuteness and functionality while still making yields, and Cardano (ADA) and VeChain (VET) attend to their users’ and developers’ needs. Below is a summary of what makes these cryptocurrencies special:
Cardano’s September Vasil Hard Fork FOMO Boosts Enthusiasm As $1 ADA Price Beckons
Cardano adherents may have to wait until September for the much anticipated Vasil Hardfork to pave the way for some issues to be ironed out. In his latest update on the upgrade, Cardano’s founder Charles Hoskinson stated that everything was looking pretty good, adding that no major bugs or issues had been found.
Cardano Trading For Over 20 Million Robinhood Users — Is A Mind-Blowing ADA Moonshot Incoming?
Robinhood, a prominent American broker-dealer, has announced support for Cardano (ADA) just days before the Vasil upgrade. Robinhood is seemingly interested in expanding its cryptocurrency offerings of late. Cardano is the latest digital asset the brokerage platform has chosen to offer its clients for trading. Robinhood is looking to expand...
Cuprum Coin (CUC), The Crypto of the Future, debuts on Bitforex and WhiteBIT exchange
On August 16/22, 2022, Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. launched its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset in the form of ultrafine copper powder worth over US$60 Billion. After a successful pre-sale in October/November 2021, when Cuprum Coin company sold all intended 250,000 CUCs at $10 for 1 CUC, the IEO followed...
Aada Finance Announces The Launch Date Of Its Lending And Borrowing App On Cardano
Aada Finance, a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, announced the launch of the long-awaited Aada Finance V1 on the Cardano mainnet. According to the team, the release is scheduled for September 13, 2022, after months of public testnet. Upon launch, Aada V1 will become the first lending and borrowing protocol to launch on the Cardano mainnet.
DeFi Protocol AngelBlock Unveils Startup Grant Program and Platform Launch
AngelBlock is a platform that connects knowledgeable investors with vetted, notable crypto and FinTech startups. The goal is to enable fully on-chain, decentralised financing and support from investors to new ventures in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and FinTech space that focus on early-stage investments. In addition to supporting three promising startups with a 90,000 USDT grant programme, the team is getting ready to launch the fundraising platform in Q4 of this year. Along with receiving 30,000 USDT each, the grant winners will also be listed on the platform for fundraising purposes and given mentoring access to the core AngelBlock team.
Why This Seasoned Investor Thinks Bitcoin Is “One Of The Worst Cryptocurrencies” Without Utility
Chief investment officer and co-founder of pioneering crypto VC fund Cyber Capital, Justin Bons, has joined the cadre of bitcoin sceptics, referring to it as “one of the worst cryptocurrencies”. Bons also portrayed the flagship cryptocurrency as a “purely speculative asset without utility”. Bitcoin’s Lack Of...
World’s First AI Strategic Copy Trading Cryptocurrency Exchange, TriiiX Bags U.S. MSB Financial License
TriiiX, an AI strategic trading and copy trading crypto exchange, has secured a US Money Service Business (MSB) license. Issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the license empowers the exchange to offer regulated financial services in the country. The world’s first...
Cardano Enthusiasts Are Disappointed With Crypto Exchange Coinbase — Here’s Why
By now, it’s pretty well established that the Cardano community eagerly awaits moving forward with the long-delayed Vasil upgrade. But U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is taking its sweet time getting ready for the upcoming hard fork, drawing substantial fire from ADA enthusiasts. Coinbase Yet To Update Cardano Nodes In...
Futures Trading on WhiteBIT: Complete Guide
Trading futures contracts in the area of cryptocurrency is considered one of the most fruitful ways to gain significant income on crypto, effective risk management, and more. Futures trading is available on not that many platforms due to the complex nature of its implementation. However, WhiteBIT has recently launched trading...
Carlossy Caterpillar: The Meme Coin Opening Up A Whole Other Level In The Crypto Space Alongside DOGE
The need to bring a lighthearted feel to cryptocurrency pushed for the invention of meme coins. Meme coins give users a sense of community, whether for entertainment or fundamental value. They hold value, provide fiscal security for their users, and are volatile. New crypto Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) is a blockchain-based...
After Binance, FTX Signs Agreement With The S.Korean City Of Busan To Launch Crypto Exchange
South Korean port city Busan has forged a partnership with Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to help the city develop a local cryptocurrency exchange and boost blockchain-based businesses. Busan Taps FTX To Boost Blockchain Adoption. South Korea’s second-biggest city Busan is looking to become a global blockchain hub. FTX will...
3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy More Cryptocurrency Now
It's important to look well beyond today.
Lynqyo The Best Liquidity Pool Since Uniswap? – Here’s How It Stands Out
Technology has completely changed the way we live. Whether routine professional endeavours or run-of-the-mill personal activities, we operate technology in some shape or form. You may use Microsoft Word or PowerPoint on your desktop if you plan a presentation. If you’re going for a run, you may utilize your fitness app to track the distance covered. Technology plays a crucial role in our day-to-day lives. In terms of innovation, few inventions are more valuable than the internet. A high volume of business is conducted online. During the pandemic, schools and universities shifted to online classes and employed applications like Zoom to teach their students.
Launch of Helium Pro App Facilitates Mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT)
The mining of Helium Crypto Token (HNT), a unique token in the ecosystem, has become more accessible and more convenient thanks to Helium Pro App. By adding a feature to the Helium Pro App that allows users to mine HNT using their cloud without any restrictions easily, the project aims to increase the accessibility of HNT to the blockchain community.
Should Ethereum Investors Be Concerned By the Collapse of the NFT Market?
While the slowdown in the NFT market has been dramatic, the Ethereum blockchain appears to be sufficiently diversified to weather the storm.
The Identity of the World's Top Crypto Brand Might Shock You
In a recent survey of the world's top brands, Cardano ranked as the No. 1 crypto brand.
OpenSea Says It Will Not Support NFTs On Ethereum Forks Post-Merge
OpenSea has confirmed that it will support NFTs on the upgraded Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chains even as the anticipated merge event nears. According to a thread of tweets on Thursday, the firm further clarified that it would not support NFTs on potential forks or allow them to be reflected on the marketplace.
