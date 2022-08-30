“I was not a big name in the class unlike those guys” 3x NBA Champion explains his rise to LeBron James-level superstar status

Read full article on original website
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Nets' Kyrie Irving talks about being uncomfortable behind LBJ, KD
Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season after not seeing eye-to-eye with management earlier this summer, and the star just opened up on how “uncomfortable” it can be to play behind icons like LeBron James and teammate Kevin Durant. In a preview for the upcoming...
Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 10x NBA All-Star
According to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports,"Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics". Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Knicks President Leon Rose: "You Can Not Be The Face Of The Knicks Franchise, The Leader Of Knicks Franchise And Scared To Do Interviews!"
The New York Knicks have been a royal mess for much of the last two decades, and a lot of the blame has fallen on the feet of upper management. Players and coaches have come and gone over the years, but the Knicks have remained terrible no matter what. Owner James Dolan has borne the brunt of the criticism for their failures as he has done a pretty terrible job as an owner and in terms of hiring personnel to run the team.
Magic Johnson Gives His Opinion On The Donovan Mitchell Trade
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sent out two tweets about the blockbuster trade that sent Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
US Open under heat as Serena Williams montages claimed ‘disrespectful’
Editor’s note (11 p.m. ET): Williams lost to Tomljanović on Friday night. She was interviewed about her legacy before Tomljanović did the traditional winner’s interview at center court. Every match Serena Williams has played at the 2022 U.S. Open has included a pre-match montage of the...
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes to John Wall
Stephen A. Smith says he owes LA Clippers guard John Wall an apology
The Miami Heat Just Made A Big Announcement
On Wednesday, the Miami Heat revealed their "Classic jersey" for the 2023 NBA season.
Lakers facing troubling injury development that could strain LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to get their backcourt up to full health as the season comes quickly around the corner. The Los Angeles Lakers want to get back to the playoffs this year. After LeBron James signed his extension a few weeks ago, the clock is ticking given we’re in the twilight stages of the Hall of Famer’s career.
Nick Wright Says Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game Is Misunderstood: "Giannis Is The Next Generational Shaq... They Would Have Seemed Ridiculous If They Were Like, 'Why Doesn't Shaq Have A Jump Shot?'"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is by far one of the greatest players of this current generation. His ability to dominate in the paint on both ends of the court cannot be underestimated, the Greek Freak has tortured many an NBA team in recent seasons. The only way to stop him is to build a wall, and while some teams did do that in the past, as he has grown older, even that defensive tactic is now starting to lose its effectiveness.
Allen Iverson’s Career Record vs. NBA Legends And Superstars: He Beat LeBron James But Struggled Against Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant
After two successful seasons at Georgetown University, a 6-foot-0 guard declared for the NBA Draft. That height never mattered, as he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Since that night in 1996, Allen Iverson became a Rookie of the Year, a four-time scoring champion, and eventually one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. He remains the shortest player in league history to win an MVP Award in a season where he played in the NBA Finals.
