“I was not a big name in the class unlike those guys” 3x NBA Champion explains his rise to LeBron James-level superstar status

Giannis Antetokounmpo is by far one of the greatest players of this current generation. His ability to dominate in the paint on both ends of the court cannot be underestimated, the Greek Freak has tortured many an NBA team in recent seasons. The only way to stop him is to build a wall, and while some teams did do that in the past, as he has grown older, even that defensive tactic is now starting to lose its effectiveness.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO