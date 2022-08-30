Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
Restaurant Closes Doors Early After 'Rude' Customers Cause 'Day From Hell'
The restaurant owner told Newsweek he noticed his staff was overwhelmed and tired from "being treated like machines instead of people."
Subway Sells Out Footlong Pass as Diners Clamor for Menu Item Subscriptions
Restaurant brands are finding that their customers are hungry, as it were, for subscription offerings, presenting them with the opportunity to level up their fans to superfans. Take quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant Subway, which has more than 37,000 locations across 100 countries. The sandwich chain announced Tuesday (Aug. 30) that,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area
"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu
Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
Shaquille O'Neal Is Bringing His Big Chicken Restaurant To An Exciting New Location
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant, which already has several locations across land and sea, is set to expand later this year. According to its website, the fast-food chain's locations include storefronts in California, New York, and even on cruise ships. If you haven't heard of Big Chicken, the restaurant's food...
Restaurant Server Applauded for Lying to Customers
"I love lying to my tables. It makes the job way more fun!" Waiting tables is not for the faint of heart. You're on your feet for hours at a time, have no control over what's going on in the kitchen, and oftentimes, have to deal with angry customers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Italian Market and Restaurant Cooperativa Closes This Week
Cooperativa, the Pearl District’s destination Italian marketplace, will close on September 3. The restaurant, whose multi-use space encompasses a market, handmade pasta shop, pizzeria, cafe, and bar, announced the news on Instagram. The market from former Irving Street Kitchen chef Sarah Schafer and general manager Anna Caporael opened the...
Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Items
Make a run for the border? Live Mas? Live outside the buns?. In recent months, "why don't you have the Mexican Pizza?" might have been a more accurate slogan for Taco Bell. The Yum! Brands chain has been in the news and going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.
Burger King Sticks it to Wendy's New Menu Item
Fast-food chains take popular menu items away so they can bring them back. Sometimes it's seasonal and planned like McDonald's (MCD) Shamrock Shake or Starbucks (SBUX) Pumpkin Spice Latte, which are tied to St. Patrick's Day and fall respectively. In other cases, the chains keep fans guessing. McDonald's, for example,...
AOL Corp
'That hasn't existed': Kevin Hart details new plant-based restaurant to take on McDonald's, Burger King
Kevin Hart is introducing a new, plant-based alternative to fast food that hawks red meat and grease on the cheap. This week, the actor and comedian opened his first Hart House in California, offering a menu of plant-based chicken and burgers. "This world is a very big place," Hart said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Chipotle and Del Taco tap the Mexican street food tradition with new menu launches
Both Chipotle Mexican Grill and Del Taco are tapping the Mexican street food tradition with the introduction of new premium menu items this week. Chipotle is testing Chicken Al Pastor in 94 locations and Del Taco is launching an Epic Tortas platform at its close to 600 units nationwide. Both chains are aiming for authenticity but are spinning versions that can be executed on a large scale.
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers
The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
Comments / 0