East Rutherford, NJ

Lifestyle
Bryan Dijkhuizen

American Pizza Chain Closes All Stores In One Area

"Trying to open Dominos Pizza in Italy is like trying to sell snow in the North Pole." The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline, Bloomberg and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TheStreet

Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu

Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
RESTAURANTS
Briana Belcher

Restaurant Server Applauded for Lying to Customers

"I love lying to my tables. It makes the job way more fun!" Waiting tables is not for the faint of heart. You're on your feet for hours at a time, have no control over what's going on in the kitchen, and oftentimes, have to deal with angry customers.
Eater

Italian Market and Restaurant Cooperativa Closes This Week

Cooperativa, the Pearl District’s destination Italian marketplace, will close on September 3. The restaurant, whose multi-use space encompasses a market, handmade pasta shop, pizzeria, cafe, and bar, announced the news on Instagram. The market from former Irving Street Kitchen chef Sarah Schafer and general manager Anna Caporael opened the...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Items

Make a run for the border? Live Mas? Live outside the buns?. In recent months, "why don't you have the Mexican Pizza?" might have been a more accurate slogan for Taco Bell. The Yum! Brands chain has been in the news and going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Sticks it to Wendy's New Menu Item

Fast-food chains take popular menu items away so they can bring them back. Sometimes it's seasonal and planned like McDonald's (MCD) Shamrock Shake or Starbucks (SBUX) Pumpkin Spice Latte, which are tied to St. Patrick's Day and fall respectively. In other cases, the chains keep fans guessing. McDonald's, for example,...
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chipotle and Del Taco tap the Mexican street food tradition with new menu launches

Both Chipotle Mexican Grill and Del Taco are tapping the Mexican street food tradition with the introduction of new premium menu items this week. Chipotle is testing Chicken Al Pastor in 94 locations and Del Taco is launching an Epic Tortas platform at its close to 600 units nationwide. Both chains are aiming for authenticity but are spinning versions that can be executed on a large scale.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken

In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
CINCINNATI, OH
Mashed

The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers

The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
INTERNET

