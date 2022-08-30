Read full article on original website
Related
I made 3-ingredient Buffalo wings in my air fryer, and I'm never using an oven again
The easy recipe for saucy chicken wings only calls for a few simple ingredients and is ready in less than 30 minutes. Here's how to make it.
12tomatoes.com
Southern Smothered Potatoes
When it comes to food, you can be sure that anything with the word ‘smothered’ in the title is going to be delicious. Why? It usually denotes a nice blanket of cheese, a generous layer of sauce, or a pretty nifty cooking method. With these Southern Smothered Potatoes, it’s that last option, BUT that cooking method also ends up giving you a savory, seasoned saucy result so you don’t need to top these with anything else. There are a million and one ways to cook a potato and most all of them are delicious, but this one is pretty hard to beat. Say hello to your new favorite side dish.
Crispy Roasted Okra
This simple roasted okra recipe is one of my favorite ways to enjoy the earthy, delicious green pods. Whether you’ve been a bit skeptical, or you’re an okra evangelist, this quick and easy roasted okra recipe will surprise even the biggest naysayers. The end result is crispy, well-seasoned okra that makes the perfect side dish for everything from tender, juicy pork chops to perfectly baked salmon fillets.
Big Mary’s Carrot Cake
For years my mother has been compiling recipes from various corners of her universe. There are tear-outs from newspapers and now-defunct magazines, decades-old spiral-bound cookbooks from PTA fundraisers at the local elementary school, and, my personal favorites, the handwritten recipes (in cursive!) on faded index cards from Big Mary. Big...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
thecountrycook.net
Bacon Cheddar Potatoes
These easy and delicious Bacon Cheddar Potatoes are seasoned perfectly and topped with shredded cheddar cheese and crispy bacon. Mmm Mmm - this recipe, y'all! This recipe with baby potatoes, seasonings, bacon and melted cheese turned out SO GOOD! My entire family absolutely loved it! Let me show you how to make this simple and show stopping side dish!
Fluffy Drop Dumplings for Soup
Perhaps most recognizable in the context of chicken and dumplings, these simple drop-style dumplings come together quickly with only a handful of ingredients and transform any soup or stew into the comfiest of dishes. A generous amount of butter and baking powder and just the right amount of milk ensures...
The Daily South
Smothered Pork Chops
Few recipes evoke home-cooked comfort the way a dinner of pork chops can. But these smothered pork chops take that comfort factor to the next level. Bone-in pork chops are seared to golden brown and then simmered with an umami-rich mushroom gravy. This gravy is so good you may decide to use it with other proteins, such as beef tips or chicken breasts. However, the pork chop works exceptionally well in this recipe, as it cooks to just done but stays plenty tender and juicy while simmering as the gravy thickens. All you need to finish this smothered pork chops recipe is a side of mashed potatoes or buttered egg noodles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12tomatoes.com
Shepherd’s Pie Soup
Meat and potatoes at its finest. Shepherd’s Pie is like the ultimate meat and potatoes recipe. A meaty base full of beef and savory veggies topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes? Yes, please! It’s one of my go-to dinner dishes because meat and potatoes always pleases and Shepherd’s Pie is no exception. This soup takes its inspiration from that very same dish and it has all the meat and potatoes glory you know and love — it’s just tucked into a soup! That means it’s brothier and a little lighter, sure, but there are also mashed potatoes stirred right into that broth. (Seriously!)
thecountrycook.net
Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies
Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
Real Simple
How to Store Garlic So It Stays Potent and Fresh
We'd argue that most people would feel lost without some healthy garlic in their kitchens. So many recipes from cuisines worldwide begin by sautéing garlic in oil, and just the scent is enough to make you hungry for dinner. Since no one likes to reach for their garlic only...
thecountrycook.net
Spanish Chicken and Rice - Weekend Potluck #546
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this One Pot Spanish Chicken and Rice recipe from Talking Meals. Our other featured recipes include: Cookie Dough Ice Cream Dessert from Dance Around the Kitchen, Italian Rice Stuffed Zucchini from Dance Around the Kitchen and I am sharing one of my most favorite recipes for Crock Pot Chicken Parmesan!
thecountrycook.net
Mini Homemade Corn Dogs
These Mini Homemade Corn Dogs are perfectly crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. A fun lunch or dinner for kids and the whole family alike!. Who doesn't love a good corn dog? I know that I grew up eating them all the time and getting them at the fair whenever we went. There's nothing like the flavor of a homemade corn dog. Well, you can make your own version at home with these Mini Homemade Corn Dogs. We like the mini version because they seem to be easier to make and they're fun size! With a tasty batter, these are full of flavor and are the perfect lunch or dinner. If you want to try your hand at making corn dogs, then you have to make my Mini Homemade Corn Dog recipe!
How to Make a Cadillac Margarita
Margarita lovers who fancy themselves connoisseurs of the classic cocktail might be ready for a tasty upgrade. Whereas the classic margarita is made with young silver or blanco tequila and Triple Sec orange liqueur, for the Cadillac of margaritas, only premium spirits will do!. What Is a Cadillac Margarita?. The...
princesspinkygirl.com
Kool Aid Pickles
This Kool-Aid Pickles recipe takes only 2 minutes to prepare using a jar of pickle spears, some sugar, and your favorite flavored powder. Koolickles taste tangy, sweet, and sour at the same time; they’re a crazy colorful twist on a classic savory condiment. Kool-Aid Flavored Pickles. Our easy Kool...
thecountrycook.net
Breakfast Egg Muffins
A handheld and tasty breakfast, these Breakfast Egg Muffins are full of cheese, vegetables and meat. The perfect on-the-go morning meal!. Are you or your kids in a rush in the mornings? Do you like quick and easy recipes that you can grab-and-go? Well I have you covered with these Breakfast Egg Muffins! They are full of cheese, veggies and bacon. They are also full of protein so it will help keep you full until lunch. If you need a change-up to your normal breakfast cereal or toast routine, then you have to make this Breakfast Egg Muffin recipe!
thesouthernladycooks.com
IMPOSSIBLE PUMPKIN PIE
This Impossible Pumpkin Pie is so easy to make and a wonderful addition to any Fall or holiday gathering! If you have followed our site for any amount of time you know we love impossible pies and they are so simple to throw together. We love that there is no crust needed and how great they taste!
therecipecritic.com
Roasted Tomato Salsa (Salsa Tatemada)
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Prepare for the best salsa of your life! This roasted tomato salsa is the best combination of smoky, sweet, and spicy! You’ll be hooked after one dip. There’s nothing...
Cult of Mac
Take a stab at cooking with these high-carbon Japanese knives
The most fun part of cooking doesn’t have to be eating what you made. You’ll enjoy your time in the kitchen more if you have tools that make prep work fun. So level up your kitchen arsenal with this Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set. Get these superb...
Make Homemade Pepper Spray for Personal Defense or Gardening
Hot pepper spray can be used for personal defense, but few people know that pepper spray can also act as a somewhat safe pesticide to protect your plants from pesky critters. Put some of that pepper spray on any vegetables or fruits you are growing. Suddenly, any pesky rabbits or grubs trying to eat your produce will be scurrying away! To create your homemade pepper spray, you are going to need the following ingredients:
Comments / 0