yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges sale and financing of build-for-rent community in Broward County
Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Stellar at Palm Aire, a new build-for-rent community consisting of 39 townhomes located in the center of the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. Senior Managing Directors Roberto Pesant and Jaret Turkell, along with Director Yoav Yuhjtman, Associate Director Omar Morales and Senior Analyst Jose Mota of Berkadia Miami, marketed the property on behalf of Stellar Communities. Pulso Capital purchased the property for $21.5 million, or $551,282 per unit.
What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
Deerfield Beach business owner loses $40,000 after hiring Sunrise contractor
A Deerfield Beach gym owner reached out to Contact 5 after allegedly losing $40,000 paid to a contractor who never completed his next gym.
fortlauderdale.gov
SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment
The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
G.L. Homes Seeks, Receives Delay On Vote For West Boca Raton Development
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a request by G.L. Homes to delay consideration of the company’s hugely controversial land-swap deal. A vote was expected this week. As part of the proposed deal, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wlrn.org
After heated debate, $100 million hotel deal set to boost Lake Worth Beach
Residents at a Palm Beach County city are celebrating after landing a $104 million project that could generate hundreds of full-time jobs and pump millions into its struggling economy. The Gulfstream Hotel in Lake Worth Beach opened in 1925 but has been vacant for nearly two decades. After a series...
These Florida Cities Have Astronomical Home Prices Compared To Typical Market Predictions
The cost of living in Florida is a pretty penny, and their skyrocketing prices for rentals and home purchases reflect that. While Miami is known to be one of the most expensive in the luxury world, the common person is showing demand elsewhere. Florida Atlantic University's College of Business did...
wflx.com
Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
It's been known as the last resort property insurer for Floridians. But lately, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation may be the only option for insurance in some zip codes, and their rate increases started Thursday. Florida homeowners insured by Citizens Property Insurance are facing an average rate hike of 6.4%, which...
Click10.com
Clean Plate: Restaurants in Broward County with no violations in past 3 months!
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – No! Every place doesn’t have roaches! We hear that all the time. Below is a list of places that had ZERO VIOLATIONS on their unannounced, routine “Food Safety Inspection” in District 2 for June, July and August 2022. That district is made...
What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?
After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
thecoastalstar.com
Highland Beach: Donated Tesla ready to patrol A1A
Highland Beach Reserve Officer Gerry Riccio says the department’s modified Tesla is turning heads because it doesn’t look like a typical police car. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. At first glance, the sleek black Tesla blends in easily with other cars and SUVs on State Road A1A. Take a...
wlrn.org
Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
floridapolitics.com
New ad blasts Raquel Pacheco for ‘misleading voters’ for Cuban favor; her campaign calls B.S.
The GOP-funded ad suggest Pacheco is trying to trick Miami-Dade voters into thinking she’s Cuban. She's never claimed to be, her campaign says. A new ad is bashing Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco for what it characterizes as a pattern of dishonesty meant to mislead voters and gain favor with Miami’s Cuban community ahead of the General Election.
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD SUPERMARKET INSPECTIONS WINN DIXIE REQUIRED RE-INSPECTION
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield beach,Fl-State records show Winn Dixie which had its most recent inspection in March required a re-inspection. A list of violations is included in the report from the state of Florida Department of agriculture below. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT.
WSVN-TV
House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
NBC Miami
Proposed Ordinance Would Legalize Efficiencies in Parts of Miami-Dade
Side units, in-law quarters and guesthouses are just some of the names for efficiencies that have been illegal in parts of Miami-Dade County — until now. A proposed ordinance introduced by Commissioner Raquel Regalado would make them legal. “What we want to do is legalize efficiencies, but also give...
‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close
The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
WSVN-TV
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
