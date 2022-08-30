ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges sale and financing of build-for-rent community in Broward County

Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Stellar at Palm Aire, a new build-for-rent community consisting of 39 townhomes located in the center of the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. Senior Managing Directors Roberto Pesant and Jaret Turkell, along with Director Yoav Yuhjtman, Associate Director Omar Morales and Senior Analyst Jose Mota of Berkadia Miami, marketed the property on behalf of Stellar Communities. Pulso Capital purchased the property for $21.5 million, or $551,282 per unit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What's being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
PLANTATION, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment

The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes Seeks, Receives Delay On Vote For West Boca Raton Development

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners voted Wednesday to approve a request by G.L. Homes to delay consideration of the company’s hugely controversial land-swap deal. A vote was expected this week. As part of the proposed deal, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians

It's been known as the last resort property insurer for Floridians. But lately, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation may be the only option for insurance in some zip codes, and their rate increases started Thursday. Florida homeowners insured by Citizens Property Insurance are facing an average rate hike of 6.4%, which...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?

After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Highland Beach: Donated Tesla ready to patrol A1A

Highland Beach Reserve Officer Gerry Riccio says the department’s modified Tesla is turning heads because it doesn’t look like a typical police car. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. At first glance, the sleek black Tesla blends in easily with other cars and SUVs on State Road A1A. Take a...
HIGHLAND BEACH, FL
wlrn.org

Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes

At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

New ad blasts Raquel Pacheco for 'misleading voters' for Cuban favor; her campaign calls B.S.

The GOP-funded ad suggest Pacheco is trying to trick Miami-Dade voters into thinking she’s Cuban. She's never claimed to be, her campaign says. A new ad is bashing Democratic candidate Raquel Pacheco for what it characterizes as a pattern of dishonesty meant to mislead voters and gain favor with Miami’s Cuban community ahead of the General Election.
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

DIRTY IN DEERFIELD SUPERMARKET INSPECTIONS WINN DIXIE REQUIRED RE-INSPECTION

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield beach,Fl-State records show Winn Dixie which had its most recent inspection in March required a re-inspection. A list of violations is included in the report from the state of Florida Department of agriculture below. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

House goes up in flames in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale home went up in flames. The fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of the home on Northwest 19th Avenue. Eight people, which included three children, were impacted by the blaze. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The American Red Cross will provide...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

'Objectionable odors,' fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE

