Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Daly City school district finds unique way to keep teachers in its classrooms
Daly City school district finds unique way to keep teachers in its classrooms. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Jefferson Union School District has built a...
itrboxing.com
WBA Title Fights Heads To Cache Creek, October 29th
(Brooks, CA) Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos(15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Elderly Man Followed Home, Attacked for Rolex Watch in Foster City
Elderly Man Followed Home, Attacked for Rolex Watch in Foster City. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. An elderly Foster City man was left in disbelief...
Statewide Flex Alert extended thru Thursday
California is expecting to see scorching temperatures this week, and the California Independent System Operator has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday, according to a press release from ISO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Raising Cane's Berkeley store will no longer open as planned, according to the Louisiana-based fast food chain
"We are actively looking for other sites in the area."
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Bay Area Citibank customers say $600K combined drained from accounts by online scammers
For some, that money represents most of their life savings. 7 On Your Side looked into how it might have happened.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Suspect steals police car, crashes in Oakland hills neighborhood | Oakland News
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Neighbors were quite surprised when they awoke to the sound of a car crashing into a...
You can fly roundtrip from Oakland to Hawaii for less than $250
Escape from the Bay to paradise for a pretty low price.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Thieves steal license plates to commit shocking crimes in Bay Area
Thieves steal license plates to commit shocking crimes in Bay Area. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. License plate thefts and ‘cold-plating’ are on the rise,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Harry’s Second-Hand Warehouse in Santa Rosa to close after 45 years, for real this time
Harry Kniffin likes to brag that his warehouse of antiques and collectibles is the largest, single-owned, second-hand store in Sonoma County, with the walls of his red-block warehouse covered with antique clocks and paintings. But after being in business for 45 years, Kniffin is ready to put down the knickknacks...
$2.5 million Powerball ticket sold in Bay Area still unclaimed
One lucky person bought a Powerball California Lottery ticket in Daly City that is now worth more than $2.5 million following Wednesday night's draw.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose...
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
vallejosun.com
Numerous dead sturgeon found on Mare Island shore amid lethal algae bloom
VALLEJO – Nearly two-dozen dead sturgeon and striped bass were observed on the shore of Vallejo’s Mare Island on Tuesday, part of a massive fish die-off that appears to be caused by an algae bloom across the Bay Area. Damon Tighe, a naturalist with the California Center for...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown
EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. An investigation is underway after questions about an open container...
Cause determined in Vacaville apartment fire that left 19 displaced
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Fire officials have determined a cause in a Thursday fire that left a firefighter injured and nearly a dozen families who live in a Vacaville apartment complex displaced. Authorities say the improper disposal of smoking material led to the blaze at the Sycamores Apartments on Sara...
Coyote rehabilitating after Antioch rescue
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – A coyote rescued from an Antioch residential neighborhood is in home care until her shoulder heals, according to the Lindsay Wildlife Experience, a museum and rehabilitation center. The coyote was found “limping with an unknown injury,” a Facebook post stated. “The female coyote received pain medication, antibiotics and fluids, and a […]
Comments / 0