Berkeley, CA

WBA Title Fights Heads To Cache Creek, October 29th

(Brooks, CA) Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos(15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
Elderly Man Followed Home, Attacked for Rolex Watch in Foster City

Elderly Man Followed Home, Attacked for Rolex Watch in Foster City. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. An elderly Foster City man was left in disbelief...
Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
9-year-old shot on Oakland freeway

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old on I-580 in Oakland. The woman...
Thieves steal license plates to commit shocking crimes in Bay Area

Thieves steal license plates to commit shocking crimes in Bay Area. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. License plate thefts and ‘cold-plating’ are on the rise,...
Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border

Suspect in San Jose Fatal Shooting Arrested Near Mexican Border. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly San Jose...
EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown

EXCLUSIVE: San Rafael police officers under investigation after bloody takedown. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. An investigation is underway after questions about an open container...
Coyote rehabilitating after Antioch rescue

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – A coyote rescued from an Antioch residential neighborhood is in home care until her shoulder heals, according to the Lindsay Wildlife Experience, a museum and rehabilitation center. The coyote was found “limping with an unknown injury,” a Facebook post stated. “The female coyote received pain medication, antibiotics and fluids, and a […]
ANTIOCH, CA

